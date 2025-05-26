"Being rude"—Sister Wives fans react as Kody Brown repeats the same behavior season after season

Kody Brown’s behavior in the Sister Wives season 19 Tell-All special Part 1, reflected actions similar to those documented in the previous installments. Fans have noted Kody’s interactions, particularly his tone and responses during interviews, as consistent with past seasons. This repetition of behavior has prompted varied reactions on social media, with viewers commenting on his conduct in the tell-all episodes.

Sister Wives has been airing for several seasons and often features candid discussions, including tell-all specials where cast members reflect on past events and current tensions. Season 19 has brought significant developments, including finalized divorces and rising conflicts among the Brown family members.

Fans quickly turned to X and reacted to Kody Brown’s behavior. Some viewers highlighted Kody’s interactions with the interviewer, describing his tone as disrespectful.

"Kody is being rude asf to the host, no tell all etiquette #Sisterwives," a viewer wrote on X.

“TLC how many more seasons of watching Kody play the victim and offend his wives (not Robin) must we endure," a tweet read.

“Kody is insufferable. Periodt,” a user wrote.

Other comments focused on Kody’s tendency to interrupt or speak over the host and the way he handles questions about his relationships.

“I'm not about to keep watching the cowardly lion continue to speak over Suki. Kody is used to disrespecting women, and I hope she shuts him down. He's a rude, disrespectful, narcissistic clown. #sisterwives," one person commented.

“Why is Kody being allowed to yell over the interviewer. He is so obnoxious,” a user posted.

“Oh Kodick you’re a psychopath, and sociopath. The way you abandoned your children proved who you REALLY are, no matter how hard you wanted to look like some amazing father during the funeral. The viewers of the show, have been here from the beginning. Enjoy hell,” a person wrote.

Additional comments addressed viewers’ concerns about the Sister Wives star’s relationship with his wives and children.

“Enough of the single interviews😡😡👎👎😒😒 COVID IS OVER! Get them all together if you want higher ratings TLC producers,” a person wrote.

“Is this a Tell-All or an hour-long session of man pain? #SisterWives,” a tweet read.

Key moments from the Sister Wives season 19 Tell-All

During part 1 of the Sister Wives season 19 Tell-All, Christine Brown spoke about how much her life had been centered around Kody Brown’s needs and preferences. She said that even when Kody was not present, she was focused on planning around him and the family’s expectations, often changing her own plans to accommodate his. Christine described this as frustrating and embarrassing in hindsight.

Kody Brown addressed questions about favoritism during his interview with host Sukanya “Suki” Krishnan on the show. When asked about his relationship with Robyn Brown, Kody described it as having a “divine aspect” and said he and Robyn had faced criticism for the closeness of their relationship.

He expressed that his bond with each wife was different based on individual connections and needs. Kody also mentioned feeling “b*tch slapped” for loving Robyn the way he did, and said he was tired of being guilted for it.

Janelle Brown responded to Kody’s remarks by saying she never experienced attempts from Kody to elevate their relationship to the same level as his bond with Robyn. She described his statements as possibly “revisionist history” and noted that he had not communicated such intentions during their marriage.

Meri Brown also reacted to Kody’s claims, stating she did not want to be compared to Robyn and emphasized the importance of being accepted as her person. She said Kody had not accepted her fully for many years.

Stream Sister Wives season 19 anytime on Max and Discovery+.

