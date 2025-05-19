Sister Wives season 19 episode 25 recap: The Browns gather to bury Garrison to rest beside Kody's parents in Wyoming

In season 19 episode 25 of Sister Wives, titled He Heals the Brokenhearted, the Brown family convenes in Wyoming to lay Garrison Brown to rest beside his grandparents. The episode, which aired on May 18, 2025, documents the family's efforts to honor Garrison's memory through a graveside service in the family's plot.

Kody Brown, Garrison's father, personally digs the grave for his son's ashes, assisted by family members.

The ceremony includes personal tributes and reflections from family members, highlighting Garrison's connections to Wyoming and the family's shared history.

Sister Wives' Brown family opens up about Garrison’s death

Returning to Wyoming for Garrison

Janelle explains that the family chose to bury Garrison in Wyoming because of its significance to their past. Kody was raised there, and both his father and Janelle’s mother are buried in the same cemetery. She said in a Sister Wives confessional,

"So Kody actually grew up in Wyoming. My mother was married to Cody's father. The Browns have deep roots in Wyoming. Both Cody's dad and my mom are buried there, and I want to bury Garrison next to my mom."

The burial plot overlooks a Wyoming landscape, described by Janelle as peaceful and open, symbolizing the quiet strength of the place where Garrison spent many summers working on the ranch.

"Wyoming is probably the closest place we have to root. It's home. We used to go every summer, and it was just like you went to the ranch to learn how to work," Maddie said in a confessional.

The family chose a date that coincides with an annual town reunion, a time when many former residents return. Janelle noted that it felt like a natural time to come together, emphasizing the importance of location and timing.

Kody Brown takes on the task of digging his son Garrison's grave in Wyoming. He obtained permission from the cemetery sexton to perform this act himself and was assisted by his brother Scott and brother-in-law Tim.

Reflections from the family

Throughout the Sister Wives episode, family members share individual memories of Garrison.

Christine, deeply affected by his loss, talks to her husband, David, and recalls his humor and ability to ease tension in difficult moments.

"It was such a good sense of humor. He was funny. He just had this comedic relief where we'd be having like a tense moment and then he'd be like, go get him, tiger or whatever. He would just say these funny things. It would just kind of break the ice and make everybody relax."

Janelle discusses the evolving cultural views on cremation, admitting her initial discomfort with the idea. She ultimately supports her children’s perspective and secures a burial plot for herself next to Garrison.

The decision reinforces her desire to maintain closeness in both life and death.

Meri, reflecting on the initial moments following Garrison’s death, recounts how people gathered at Janelle’s home to offer support.

She notes the irony that it took such a tragedy to bring everyone together, a sentiment echoed by other family members. She shared in a Sister Wives confessional,

"Everybody was together except for one. And it took him passing to get everybody together. And that just is heartbreaking."

Healing and moving forward

As the episode progresses, family members acknowledge the healing that has started to emerge from this shared grief.

Janelle observes that despite past divisions among the adults, their children formed lasting sibling bonds.

"You know, one thing I will say, despite all of the flaws and problems that the adults had, we raised these kids that really do feel like they were siblings and that was our big goal," she shared in a Sister Wives confessional.

Christine also talks about her efforts to remain more connected with her kids, using the tragedy as a reminder of the importance of regular communication.

"We've got to be there for our kids now, no more than ever," she noted.

Kody and others remember Garrison as someone who balanced humor with responsibility. He often spent time with his younger siblings and was known for his practical skills and commitment to helping out where needed.

During a Sister Wives confessional, he shared,

"His personality was shy and bold at the same time. One of the things I remember a lot about Garrison is from the time he was little, he was always testing out the humor, testing out the joke."

Sister Wives airs every Sunday on TLC at 10 PM ET.

