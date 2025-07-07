90 Day Fiancé alum Karine Martins faces possible deportation after Green Card application denial

90 Day Fiancé alum Karine Martins is reportedly at risk of getting deported from the USA. On July 3, 2025, Instagram user @90dayfianceupdate shared a post featuring Karine Martins’ application for the Petition to Remove Conditions on Residence.

The post claimed that her Green Card had been revoked by U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), putting her legal residency in question.

"After a thorough review of your petition and the record of evidence, we are denying your petition," USCIS responded in the application.

According to Soap Opera Spy, the shared document was a response to Karine's 2021 application. Up until now, she had been living in the USA on a 2-year conditional visa, which was tied to her marriage to Paul Staehle.

What happened between former 90 Day Fiancé couple Karine Martins and Paul Staehle?

Karine Martins made her 90 Day Fiancé debut alongside partner Paul Staehle on the first season of Before the 90 Days in 2017. At the time, they had been dating and wanted to further explore their connection and set up a life in the US.

Karine and Paul met online before the show and went on to get married at the end of Before the 90 Days season 1 in November 2017 in Brazil.

The 90 Day Fiancé couple was very happy and excited about their new life. However, they were soon hit with heartbreaking moments when they suffered two early miscarriages.

Karine and Paul returned for Before the 90 Days season 2 and later had their first son, Pierre, in March 2019. That summer, Paul moved to Brazil to join Karine, continuing their story on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 1.

In late 2019, Karine filed for a divorce from Paul. However, they were able to move past their issue and reconcile for a short period before they were back to being at odds with each other.

In mid-2020, after the couple moved to the U.S., they were accused of domestic violence against each other following a fight that also drew a police response. Karine and Paul eventually dropped their respective restraining orders and reunited in September 2020.

On February 5, 2021, the 90 Day Fiancé couple had their second son, Ethan, in Brazil. However, their usual arguments and fights didn't stop, and it reached a point where Child Protective Services had to step in and take away their kids.

As of now, Karine and Paul have been officially separated, and their two young sons, Pierre and Ethan, are living with Paul's cousin.

On March 15, Karine set up a GoFundMe page titled “Help Reunite a Loving Parent with Their Children” to ask for help with paying her child's child support.

"While fighting to regain custody of my kids, Paul's cousin, who I have always offered everything I could to help my children, declined because she owns a very large interstate construction company and told me she didn't need it. Now she has demanded child support, which is over 50% of my income. I work part-time at UPS and attend college using the UPS program at JCC," she shared.

The 90 Day Fiancé alum continued:

"My child support obligation is over $1000 a month. I have to pay to see my children, which is almost $400 a week at a supervised facility. The family court lawyer now wants $5000 a month. My daily and monthly living expenses are overwhelming."

90 Day Fiancé season 11 episodes premiere every Sunday on TLC.

