90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days season 7 episode 12 recap: Faith introduces Loren to her family

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days season 7 premiered back in September 2024 introducing viewers to couples in a long-distance relationship. season 7 cast members include Tigerlily and Adnan, Rayne and Chidi, Loren and Faith, Niles and Matilda, Joe and Magda, Brian and Ingrid, Veah and Sunny, Vanja, and Božo.

In the newly released episode 7, one of the couples Faith and Loren's relationship update was given to the viewers. Faith introduced Loren to her family without revealing the argument they had about Loren's infidelity. Faith's family asked questions with Loren to get a clear view of his intentions and whether he saw a future with Faith. Loren expressed his love for Faith, meanwhile, Faith told her mom and sister that she was "just friends" with Loren.

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days season 7 episode 12 titled Catch 22 was released exclusively on November 17, 2024. The episode synopsis reads as the following mentioning Loren's meeting with Faith's family:

"Sunny and Rory come face to face; on the morning of his flight to meet Magda, Joe is nowhere to be found; Brian and Ingrid travel to Recife; Loren meets Faith's family; Rayne says goodbye."

What happened on 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days season 7 episode 12?

On 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days season 7 episode 12, Faith introduced Loren to her family. However, Faith told her family that she was "friends" with Loren. Loren on the other hand confessed his love for Faith stating that he can see a future with her as his wife.

Faith further mentioned that she met Loren on a dating site. Faith's mom and sister asked Loren questions to test his intentions and whether he was accepting Faith as who she was. The 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days cast member stated he was confident in continuing a relationship with Faith and was only interested in trans women.

Loren also opened up about his mom not being in support of him dating a trans woman but reassured Faith's family that Faith would be accepted as she is.

During her confessional interview, Faith shared that her mom used to be concerned about who she was dating in the past. Which is why she wanted to make sure if Loren was the right person for Faith. Later in the episode, Faith told the cameras that it was "a big deal" for Loren to meet her family, she continued:

“When I was young, my mom always told me not to have a boyfriend because it's hard to find a man who wants a real and honest relationship for a trans woman like me. It's a big deal that Loren’s meeting my family. I want us to get to know each other more."

The upcoming episode will reveal whether Faith chooses to disclose details about Loren's infidelity in front of her family. Viewers want to know if Faith will seek advice from her sister and mom regarding her relationship with Loren. Episode 8 will be released exclusively on TLC on November 24, 2024.

New episodes of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days are released exclusively on TLC every week on Sundays at 8 p.m. ET/PT. Fans can follow the show's official Instagram account to stay updated with episode teasers, exclusive interviews, and sneak peeks.

