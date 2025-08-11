90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? star Julia’s medical tests identify uterine polyps affecting fertility

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? star Julia Trubkina had uterine polyps discovered during medical tests, which may have affected her ability to conceive. This news was revealed after a Russian doctor had earlier warned Julia that she would not be able to conceive.Her storyline on the show has focused heavily on her fertility issues, and the fresh tests have provided more details on her reproductive health. Medical follow-ups are planned to ascertain the full degree of the disease, and Julia and her husband, Brandon, are working together to navigate this delicate matter.90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? star Julia’s fertility evaluation uncovers uterine polyps impacting pregnancy chancesJulia’s previous fertility concerns and emotional struggles View this post on Instagram Instagram PostJulia shared during 90 Day: The Last Resort season 2 that a doctor in Russia had told her she might not be able to have children. She described how this news deeply affected her emotionally, stating she had “emotionally shut down from the idea of motherhood.” Julia also revealed that the fear and shame surrounding infertility caused her to “bury the issue entirely.” Therapy sessions helped her open up about these feelings, highlighting the difficulty of dealing with such concerns alone.Brandon, her husband, showed support throughout, initially focusing on finding medical solutions. Julia recalled that Brandon reassured her that infertility wouldn’t change his love or commitment.Despite the pressure and emotional toll, Brandon promised to accompany Julia to see doctors in the U.S. to get further opinions on her fertility.Medical testing reveals uterine polypsSoapDirt.com @SoapDirtTVLINK90 Day Fiance: Julia Trubkina Faces Her Fertility Fears - Happily Ever After Recap [S09E05]In episode 5 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? season 9, Julia underwent a fertility checkup, which included a saline sonogram and blood tests. The specialist performing the sonogram identified a polyp in Julia’s uterus. She explained, “A polyp is a little tissue. It could potentially cause the embryo to be knocked around, knocked off.” The specialist also mentioned the possibility of an adhesion, which might connect parts of the uterine cavity and prevent sperm from reaching their destination. Julia noted that her previous doctor in Russia had never mentioned these polyps. She said, “I never [heard] in Russia about polyps. And now I have a lot more problems [than] I thought.” The 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? star explained that this new information brought additional concerns for her as she faced uncertainty about her reproductive health.Impact of medical findings on Julia and Brandon’s plansBrandon and Julia with their pet dog, Nalla (Image via Instagram/@juliatrubkina1993)Brandon expressed optimism about their future family plans despite the test results. Before the checkup, he shared his excitement about having “lots of babies” with Julia. Julia, however, experienced anxiety before the appointment, admitting, “When doctor in Russia told me I can't have a kids, this is like a knife in my chest and I won't go through this again.”Julia felt overwhelmed by the new findings and the pressure around the topic. She stated, “That is overwhelming for me because Brandon's so hopeful next to me.” The 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? couple has scheduled follow-up appointments to review all the test results and discuss possible treatments or next steps.Meanwhile, Brandon and his parents have kept bringing up the subject of having kids, asking Julia if she still desires children despite her health issues. Julia said she was afraid of hearing the same diagnosis again and that she feared more unpleasant news from physicians. Tune in to 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? every Sunday at 8 PM ET on TLC.