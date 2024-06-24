90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 6 trailer breakdown: 3 major takeaways

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way is set to return with its highly-anticipated season 6 on July 1, 2024. The upcoming installment will feature several couples willing to defy all odds for love.

The trailer for season 6 was released on June 22 by TLC, and it sees couples fight for their relationship in various locations across the globe including China, Iceland, Ireland, Turkey, Indonesia, and England. The official synopsis of the title reads:

"Financial differences and family rifts are on full display while secret marriages and troublesome pasts come into play."

This season will feature both new and returning couples navigating the complexities of international relationships. While 90 Day Fiancé follows the lives of couples who have received their K-1 visa and have to get married within three months, 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way will showcase Americans moving to their partner’s countries in the hope of starting a new life.

3 major takeaways from the 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way trailer

1) 4 new couples will enter the show

The trailer for the sixth season was released on June 22, which highlighted the six couples to be featured in 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way. The two returning couples are Shekinah and Sarper, and Statler and Dempsey, while four new couples are introduced to the fans.

The first couple is Josh and Lily who fell in love while conversing on a language learning app. Josh quit his job in America and moved to China, while Lily is a successful business owner, and has a daughter as well. The trailer showcased disagreements between the couple as Josh is unable to work in China and Lily is the sole earner.

The second couple is James & Meitalia, who have been married for two and a half years after meeting online. The couple was living in Maine but decided to move to Meitalia's home in Indonesia when she started developing health issues.

The third new couple featured in 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way will be Joanne and Sean who are secretly married and decide to move to Ireland. Problems arise as Joanne will need permission from the family who hasn't even met Sean.

The fourth new couple will be Corona and Ingi who met in Iceland. Corona decided to move to Iceland giving up her midwifery program in the middle. Cracks start to appear when Corona starts regretting giving up on the program while the limited dating experience of Ingi brings up more problems than solutions.

2) Joanne and Sean are secretly married

Joanne and Sean of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way (Image via Youtube/Netflix)

One of the newest couples in 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 6 is Joanne and Sean. Joanne is from New York and Sean is from Ireland where they have decided to move together. Sean describes himself in the trailer as "not your typical Irishman." He also commented on his preferred choice when choosing his partner.

"American-Italian M***s. That's my type."

When Joanne tells her mother about her travel plans, she exclaims in the trailer:

"You married a total stranger... I just freaking can't!"

Before moving, Joanne needs to convince her family, especially her two sons, who are unaware of the fact that their mother is married. Not only that, the family of Joanne hasn't even met Sean.

3) Josh and Lily's relationship trouble

Josh and Lily of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way (Image via Youtube/Netflix)

As 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 6 prepares to debut, viewers can expect a roller coaster of emotions, and drama floating around. One such situation seems to be taking place in Josh and Lily's relationship. The trailer hints at a brewing disagreement between Lily's daughter and Josh, the former of which accused Josh of infidelity. As she states:

"I know the woman from Vietnam. You lie to her."

Josh himself didn't hold back and when talking to Lily, accused her daughter of trying to break their relationship. He said:

"Your daughter is gonna try destroy our marriage."

While Lily doesn't seem to support Josh's sentiments as she threatens Josh with a breakup. She added:

"Our marriage can not go on."

The trailer offers just a glimpse of what's to come, promising a season filled with love, conflict, and the ultimate test of commitment. Will the couples stick together in unfamiliar territory or grab a one-way ticket home, is yet to be seen as the next chapter for them unfolds.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way premieres July 1 at 8 pm ET on TLC.