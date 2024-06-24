How old is Angela from 90 Day Fiancé? Work profile and relationship explored

90 Day Fiancé's Angela Deem is a pretty popular personality among fans of reality shows. She was born in Hazlehurst, Georgia, on December 9, 1965, and became a fan favorite after she showcased her relationship with her Nigerian husband, Michael Ilesanmi.

The 58-year-old first appeared in 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days season 2 in 2018. Since then, she has been a prominent figure in the 90 Day Fiancé universe and has participated in several spin-offs and updates about her and Michael's lives and marriage. Before joining the reality show, she used to work as a nursing assistant at a hospice.

Angela worked in healthcare before her stint on 90 Day Fiancé

Since 2018, Angela gained a lot of fans and followers on Instagram after her popular stint on 90 Day Fiancé. She now has over 824,000 followers on the social media platform. However, before she worked on reality TV, she was a nursing assistant in a hospice and had to provide care to her patients.

After she transitioned from healthcare to the 90 Day Fiancé universe, she garnered immense popularity, which she used to secure multiple brand deals and endorsements. She has collaborated with companies like Boombod, FanBasis, and Flat Tummy. Angela often promotes their products to her large social media following.

Angela also makes personalized videos on Cameo, where fans can request custom messages. The reality star charges $125 for personalized videos, $525 for business videos, $375 for live video calls, and $3 for quick messages. Her income is also supplemented by her appearances on 90 Day Fiancé.

Angela and Michael's relationship on 90 Day Fiancé

Angela, who has a 22-year age gap with her husband, shared updates about her marital status, revealing ongoing challenges and controversies. She appeared on the June 23, 2024, episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After.

During the episode, tensions escalated when Angela accused Michael of infidelity after discovering a suspicious group chat on his phone. This led to a dramatic confrontation involving hotel security. Michael stormed off from the room, claiming he was finished with Angela and she should go ahead and cancel his visa, which they had long awaited.

"Let her pull it, I don't care. Enough is enough," Michael said.

Angela later questioned Michael's intentions, implying he tricked her into securing a visa to the United States and claimed that she needed a break from all the drama. She added that she didn't get married "for a long time for a reason - and this is why," referring to the issues they were facing.

Angela also noted that it was "embarrassing" to try to trust her husband over and over after she found out about his lies. She went on to say that she had invested a lot in the relationship, their marriage, and the love she had for him.

During a confessional, Michael justified his actions as he felt Angela didn't trust him in the marriage. He added that his wife constantly tried to make him "feel like I'm acting shady," noting that he was tired of it, before claiming that he was hiding nothing from her.

Angela recently appeared on The Drew Barrymore Show and discussed her life and career in general. When the host asked if Angela and Michael were still together, Angela responded, "Absolutely." However, comments on social media called out Drew Barrymore for featuring Angela Deem on her show and giving her a platform to voice her opinions. CBS has since removed all the videos featuring Deem from various platforms.

At 58 years old, Angela's multifaceted career took her into healthcare, reality TV, and social media entrepreneurship. While her relationship with Michael remains complicated and filled with drama, fans are unsure of what to expect from the couple.

Season 8 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs every Sunday at 8 pm ET and 7 pm CT on TLC.