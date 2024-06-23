Fact Check: Is Nicole Nafziger from 90 Day Fiancé dead? Explained 

Recently, fans thought Nicole Nafziger from 90 Day Fiancé season 4 had passed away because her picture was posted on Instagram, with the caption insinuating that she was dead. It also led viewers to click on a link, added to her Instagram story and profile bio.

However, it was proved to be merely a clickbait. The link in her Instagram profile opened to a TLC article that featured a list of celebrities who died in 2024, with no mention of her name. Concluding that Nicole Nafziger is well and alive.

Notably, this isn't the first time Nicole has posted something that isn't true. In the past, she allegedly faked her second pregnancy and also said that she was still in a relationship with her 90-Day Fiancé partner Azan Tefou, when in reality they had broken up.

How did Nicole Nafziger from 90 Day Fiancé fake her death?

In an alleged attempt to convince people of her death, Nicole Nafziger uploaded a now-deleted picture of herself on her Instagram post and story. It was a black-and-white picture of her with one hand under her chin. The background score she decided for the picture was Dancing in the Sky by Dani and Lizzy. She put the #RIP on the post, followed by a text that read,

"TO SHARE SHE IS DEAD" with broken hearts emoji.

Screenshot of the deleted post (Image via reddit/r/90DayFiance)

It finished with the hyperlinked hashtag RIP, commonly used for Instagram posts that have an extensive read ahead, or to lead them to other websites. Upon clicking on the link in her story, it took people to a TLC article that had a list of celebrities who passed away in 2024.

People who took the news seriously would have scoured through the TLC article just to find her name in it, but she obviously wasn't in there. People who are familiar with Nicole's clickbait antiques knew it was a fake post the moment they saw the 'click here' on it because she had allegedly used the same tactic, as a clickbait in the past.

She received widespread flak from not just her followers but others who came to know of such a thing. The now-deleted post had a comment section full of people accusing her of pulling a sick prank while others empathized with her condition and said that she needed help.

Other fake posts that 90 Day Fiancé's Nicole Nafziger made in the past

Allegedly, this is not the first time Nicole Nafziger has led people into believing news that wasn't true. In the past, she was subjected to fan scrutiny after she announced fake pregnancy news.

She already had a daughter with an ex before coming to 90 Day Fiancé season 4, so when she announced a second pregnancy, fans were excited to find out who the father was and other details.

The post was made in May 2024 and also used the #linkinbio. When viewers went to the directed link, they found an old article from 2020, where she was interviewed and she talked about her interest in having more kids in the future.

In April 2024, She also uploaded a picture with her daughter May, and captioned it, "Pray for May," directing towards another link along with it. Making people think May was in danger, although the link in her bio had nothing to do with May, instead spoke about her relationship with Azan.

Similarly, in 2021, Nicole Nafziger used his 90 Day Fiancé costar Jason Hitch's death as clickbait as well. She put a picture of herself and Azan together with the caption "Heartbroken to confirm he died". People thought Azan had died, but upon clicking the link, fans were taken to an article that spoke of Jason Hitch's death.

Although Nicole later clarified that a company posts those clickbait posts straight to her account, without telling her the nature of the post, and apologized to Jason's family.

All seasons of 90 Day Fiancé are available to stream on Discovery Plus.