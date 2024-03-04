90 Day Fiancé: Jasmine walks off in tears during The Couples Tell All

90 Day Fiancé season 10 aired part one of its reunion special, The Couples Tell All segment on Sunday, March 3, 2024. During the segment, fans were provided with insights into the cast and post-show developments. While several cast members and their family members clashed, one couple brightened the day with good news.

Gino and Jasmine clash in 90 Day Fiancé season 10 The Couples Tell All Part 1

90 Day Fiancé season 10 aired the first part of its reunion special this week on Sunday, March 3, 2024. During the segment, Shaun Robinson questioned Gino and Jasmine's relationship and revealed information that the male cast member had kept secret from his wife.

Before Jasmine came to America, Gino had a bachelor party, which he didn't tell the cast member about. Although she later found out, she was still unaware of what had happened.

After playing back clips from the infamous night, Shuan Robinson brought on one of the dancers, Daisy, from the party, who told the 90 Day Fiancé season 10 cast about what went down that night.

Daisy stated that while at the strip club, Gino was awkward and didn't want to be there. She added that he seemed like he just wanted to hang out with his family and have a good time in a good environment.

The 90 Day Fiancé male cast member pointed out that he wasn't in the VIP room getting lap dances. Jasmine yelled at him, stating that "those women were half-naked" and Gino was apparently hugging them with their "chest."

"I would have never gotten married to you had I seen this before the wedding. I asked you so many times. What did you do? I wanted to know it," Jasmine stated.

The 90 Day Fiancé cast member defended himself by noting that he didn't do anything that he thought was bad. Jasmine sobbed and said he never looked at her that way and never made her feel desired. She stated how he never complimented her either.

Gino stated how things might have been different if she hadn't said hurtful things to him. Jasmine explained she wasn't going to stay there and proceeded to leave. She claimed that she would never walk away from such a scenario, but she couldn't take it.

"You played Gino, you wanted this. You got it."

Gino maintained he didn't do anything wrong and thought she was overreacting. Nikki followed Jasmine to comfort her as the cast member wailed in her arms.

90 Day Fiancé season 10 will return next week with another part of the reunion special.