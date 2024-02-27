90 Day Fiance: What happened between Nikki and Justin?

90 Day Fiance couple Nikki Exotika and Justin's relationship has finally crumbled under the weight of insurmountable odds. In the latest episode of 90 Day Fiance, which aired on Sunday, February 25, 2024, on TLC, Justin called it quits with Nikki. He ended their relationship on a cold note just by sending a text, leaving Nikki heartbroken.

In the most recent episode of 90 Day Fiance, Nikki was shown sobbing when it was revealed that she had traveled from Moldova two weeks earlier for an interview. Justin texted Nikki while she was there. Nikki stated, "I don't understand," alluding to Justin "discarding" her, after she threw away her time and love for him.

The producers attempted to reassure her. Nikki consented to record the interview in which she discussed the specifics of the breakup. She was eager to share her perspective.

90 Day Fiance couple Justin and Nikki's breakup details explored

90 Day Fiance star Nikki claimed that she has hardly spoken to Justin since they got into a heated argument a week earlier. However, they'd had arguments like this in the past, and Nikki assumed they would work things out.

She explained that she had been Justin's supporter the entire time, adding that the reason they had battled was because he was unemployed. Justin had received $3000 from Nikki after his automobile broke down. However, she said he was using her for financial gain and chose to tease Justin about it since she thought he was fed up with her.

On the other hand, according to Justin, he had regretfully concluded that their relationship could not last, given the current situation. Justin claimed that he had betrayed his own interests, and diminished his dignity and status, as well as his parents'. He added that he could not continue in this way and had come to the realization that he needed to take charge of his life and make things right.

Nikki claimed that his statement had left her broken. She was hoping for a future with him, so she never imagined this would occur. To discuss the situation, Nikki stated she was hoping for a FaceTime or a call from Justin in Moldova.

However, Justin wasn't showing up, and was thus unable to explain why he chose to send her the message or what had enraged him to the point where he had to split up with Nikki.

A quick glance at Justin and Nikki's relationship on 90 Day Fiance

Nikki works as a professional hairstylist, performer, plastic surgery consultant, and makeup artist. Over 17 years ago, she met Justin in Moldova and the two fell in love.

Nikki is ten years older than Justin, who was her personal trainer when they first met. Justin was 18 at the time. Nikki told him about her transgender identity after Justin entered the country 15 years ago on a K-1 visa.

After finding out the truth, Justin was devastated and even though they broke up, he kept in touch with Nikki. 15 years later, they decided to go on another date. While they waited for Justin's K-1 visa to be processed, Nikki visited his family and friends in Moldova.

She eventually realized that Justin was uncomfortable being intimate. When he started dating Nikki, he disclosed that he had been having affairs. Despite these difficulties, Nikki stayed with him because she believed he was in love with her.