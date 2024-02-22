90 Day Fiance: Which season is the best? Ranked 

90 Day Fiancé became a phenomenon as soon as it premiered in January 2014, because of its unique storyline. The show follows people who travel to the US, on a 90-day K1 visa, to live with their fiancés. They get 90 days to decide if they want to marry them, post which they have to leave the country because of the expiration of their visas.

The fan frenzy it created led to the show blossoming into 9 long seasons. It also branched out into several spin-offs, including 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, and 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days.

It's been more than a decade since the show was incepted, and like every other show, 90 Day Fiancé has also had ups and downs in excitement through its 9 seasons.

All the seasons of 90 Day Fiancé, ranked from the worst to the best

9) Season 3

Although all six couples of this season of 90 Day Fiancé said yes to staying married on the Decision Day, the season was still boring. Maybe the fact that there wasn't any drama between any of the couples, resulted in the season not being able to keep viewers hooked.

8) Season 9

Season 9 of 90 Day Fiancé was the second most boring because it seemed scripted. The season didn't have much to root for except Emily and Kobe, who stayed separated despite having a kid with Emily, because of his visa struggles.

The season also saw them struggling heavily financially. The drama intensified when they didn't stop having more children despite their dire financial situation.

7) Season 1

All the couples from Season 1 remain married to date, which is why it might have lacked drama. It also was the first attempt at the show, so its production value wasn't as high as it became after it gained popularity.

This season dealt with topics that included Russ' concern about Paola's skimpy outfits, Kirilyam's fight against Alan's Mormon values, and more.

6) Season 2

Season 2 of 90 Day Fiancé had the perfect mix of dramatic as well as emotional moments, which makes the season quite watchable, but there certainly are seasons that are better than the second one.

It saw some explosive revelations such as a participant finding out that her to-be husband didn't have a job, and another contestant dealing with her fiancé's frugality.

5) Season 7

Season 7 left fans with some memorable storylines such as that of Natalie Mordovtseva and Mike Youngquist, Tania Maduro, and Syngin Colchester.

The season was engaging because of gold-digging suspicions, super-fast engagements, and broken relationships.

4) Season 4

Season 4 captivated the viewers with its fascinating couples like Jorge Nava and Anfisa Arkhipchenko, and Nicole Nafzinger and Azan Tefou.

Even though season 4 is not the top contender, it for sure is equally entertaining as the other top seasons. This season followed family feuds, issues with religion, and breakups.

3) Season 8

Because season 8 was filmed amidst the pandemic, it featured the problems the couples faced because of it. The pandemic lengthened the visa processes of many couples, while others were forced to marry quickly, without amply checking the lives of their partners.

Their navigation through unforeseen circumstances added drama, which makes season 8 highly entertaining.

2) Season 6

Season 6 will forever be memorable in the hearts of the fans who relished it because of Colt Johnson's toxic relationship with his mother Debbie Johnson.

Season 6 also saw a surprise pregnancy, cheating scandal, family drama, and much more.

1) Season 5

The most dramatic season of the show officially is season 5 because it gave the show some of its most iconic cast members of all time. Elizabeth Potthast and Andrei Castravet, David Toborowsky, and Annie Suwan from season 5 have since become popular faces from the show.

The season saw everything - from a father refusing to finance a couple, Luis' disinterest in being a stepfather, to the reversal of a vasectomy.

Next episode of the ongoing season 10 of 90 Day Fiancé releases on February 25, on TLC, at 8 pm ET.

