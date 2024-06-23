What did 90 Day Fiancé star Gino Palazzolo respond to his money accusations? Explained

90 Day Fiancé star Gino Palazzolo found himself at the center of controversy when his partner, Jasmine Pineda, accused him of using money to control her. Jasmine, originally from Panama, couldn't legally work in the United States as applicants for K-1 visas are required to rely on their spouses until they get established in the United States.

Gino posted an Instagram story on June 1, 2024, defending himself from the accusations. After episode 11 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After season 8, titled Weeping Beauty, aired, Gino denied all the allegations thrown at him by his partner and claimed that he wanted to clarify his stance and “set the record straight.”

Opening up to his fans, Gino wrote that Jasmine “opened a joint bank account only one month after she arrived in Michigan.” He also clarified that Jasmine was allowed to buy whatever she required, stating:

“Jasmine could certainly buy tampons or anything else whenever needed.”

In 90 Day Fiancé, Jasmine alleged that Gino was extremely tight-fisted and controlling with finances. She claims that Gino’s refusal to spend money has significantly impacted her life.

Jasmine's struggles with Gino's financial control outside 90 Day Fiancé

Jasmine's accusations hint at deeper disputes brewing in the married couple's relationship. Even after settling in the United States, Jasmine could not find work. This situation left her financially dependent on Gino, intensifying her feelings of helplessness often seen in 90 Day Fiancé.

Jasmine pointed out that Gino’s refusal to hire an immigration lawyer is a prime example of how his financial decisions have negatively impacted her life. Her sons’ inability to move to the United States has been a significant emotional burden that she attributes directly to Gino’s unwillingness to spend money on legal assistance.

Moreover, Gino's refusal to pay the registration fee thwarted Jasmine’s ambitions to enter a beauty pageant. She expressed on the show that this decision felt like another instance of Gino not supporting her goals and aspirations. From Jasmine's perspective, these examples illustrate a pattern of financial control that she finds suffocating.

Gino, on the other hand, views these decisions as necessary sacrifices for their long-term financial health. Gino has been known to be timid, which contrasts with Jasmine's fiery nature.

Over the years, fans of 90 Day Fiancé have seen Jasmine gaslight Gino multiple times on the show. In the Tell-All episodes from 90 Day Fiancé season 10, Jasmine compared Gino to her ex, Dane.

During an argument, Gino called Jasmine spoiled, in response to which Jasmine brought up Dane's name as she claimed he was better in bed than Gino.

"I’m gonna go and f*** my ex that knows how to f*** me,” said Jasmine.

The financial issues have added to the already complex dynamics of their relationship, with Jasmine feeling undervalued and unsupported. Gino’s perspective, centered on financial prudence, clashes with Jasmine’s need for emotional and financial support. This clash has resulted in a growing rift between the couple, making it difficult for them to find common ground.

Gino and Jasmine's current relationship status seems to be uncertain

Despite the ongoing financial disputes between the 90 Day Fiancé couple, Gino and Jasmine have yet to confirm a definitive breakup. Their relationship status remains uncertain.

Recently, with the emergence of breakup rumors, Gino has become more active on social media, often responding through Instagram stories. Fans of the show are left wondering whether they can overcome their challenges or if their relationship is on an inevitable path to separation.

Watch the latest episodes of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? on Sundays on TLC at 8 pm ET.