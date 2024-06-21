“I’m so disgusted”— Micah vents to Izzy about Kaz in Perfect Match finale episode

Perfect Match season 2 aired its finale on June 21. In the finale, Micah Lussier broke down in tears when talking about his former match, Kaz Bishop. The episode had its ups and downs as new couples were formed and former flames were reignited.

By the end of episode 9, Kaz broke up with Micah as he felt more connected to Christine Obanor, a Too Hot to Handle alum. Micah, heartbroken, found some comfort with Izzy and shared how disgusted she was with her former match, Kaz.

"I'm so disgusted by Kaz. I could just freak out."

Various female cast members felt the same way about Dated and Related alum, as they felt disappointed with Kaz's indecisiveness throughout the show.

Kaz's actions left Micah devastated in Perfect Match

Micah and Kaz seemed to almost be together throughout the show as the couple showed their chemistry during compatibility challenges in multiple episodes of Perfect Match. During episode 9, Kaz got confused about his feelings towards Micah when he kissed Christine.

By night, Kaz and Christine were in the room beside Micah's, which made her emotional about the whole situation. She felt she should have caught on to the signs early on.

"Kaz showed his true colors so many times. I feel like such an idiot."

Micah was visibly upset by the whole situation, even the next morning. Confiding in Izzy yet again, claiming, she was disgusted by the whole turn of events.

"Like, I'm happy that his true colors kept showing and showing and showing, and then there's no way to look away from it. Like... disgusting."

Later, when everyone had to gather outside their rooms, Micah claimed she still had feelings for Kaz, and it was hard for her to see him with Christine in a romantic manner.

"I'm just trying to not make eye contact at this point."

When Stevan asked Micah if she saw Izzy as a potential match, Micah denied it. She justified this by claiming to have unresolved feelings for Kaz and just seeing Izzy as a good friend.

Kaz left Christine to go back to Micah

After the compatibility challenge in the finale of Perfect Match season 2, which was won by Tolú Ekundare and Chris Hahn, Christine was sent on a date with her former love interest, Nigel Jones. While choosing the couple who would go on a date, Tolú claimed that this was a strategic move as she wanted to see if Christine would stick with Kaz or not.

By the time Christine went on a date with Nigel, Kaz went straight to his former partner, Micah, and claimed to still have feelings for her. Initially confused about choosing either Christine or Micah, he told Micah about his feelings towards her.

"My head is not 100%. I do miss you."

After listening to what Kaz had to say, Micah told him that his actions were confusing to her as she didn't operate that way. According to her, if you like someone, you stick with them, and that's not what Kaz has been doing throughout the second season of Perfect Match.

Kaz then doubled down on his claims of still having feelings for Micah and confessed that if it's not her, then there is no one for whom he is willing to go home as well.

Christine also heard what Kaz said to Micah and seemed disappointment, thinking that Kaz was going to choose her. Christine decided to match up with Nigel after this, but not before she had her say in the matter with Kaz.

"I think you're the biggest scammer sitting here today... You really do disgust me, and honestly, Micah does deserve better."

Kaz defended himself by stating that everyone was present in Perfect Match as they tried to build connections and find love.

The finale of Perfect Match was released on June 21 exclusively on Netflix.