Perfect Match finale: Kaz shades Christine and Nigel’s relationship

In the Perfect Match season 2 finale, Kaz Bishop confronted his former connection, Christine Obanor, and her partner, Nigel Jones. Calling out the couple just before the final votes were to be cast, Kaz showed his disdain towards Nigel.

Targeting Nigel specifically, Kaz claimed that Christine made the wrong choice when she decided to partner up with Nigel.

"Christine said to me she wanted an alpha. Obviously, she's kind of just gone with the opposite," Kaz added.

Many of the singles and other couples were surprised by Kaz's claims and defended Christine and Nigel, stating that they looked good together and complimented each other very well.

What happened before voting in Perfect Match season 2 finale?

In the finale of Perfect Match season 2, five couples stood in front of the singles who were not chosen, vying for votes to become the winner of an all-expense-paid vacation.

Kaz, no stranger to reality dating shows, tried to make connections with various female contestants, including Christine Obanor, who won the season with Nigel.

Kaz and Christine had a brief pairing in the show, but Kaz later decided to go back to Micah Lussier just before the finale. Kaz and Micah have been a couple for the longest time in the show, but Kaz pursued different options throughout. Not only did that throw Micah in a loop, but it also created a ripple effect of sorts with other female contestants who didn't appreciate Kaz's indecisiveness.

Nigel, who entered the show later on, was sent on a date by Tolú and Chris with Christine when she was with Kaz. After Kaz panicked and went back to Micah, Nigel asked Christine out and won her heart to get matched up. Retorting Kaz's sentiments, Nigel defended himself and asked Kaz not to worry about their situation.

"Don't confuse my kindness and humbleness for not being an alpha. I get whatever I want."

Christine supported her current partner and her decision to match up with him.

"It feels good to actually have a man that genuinely wants me and knows he wants me and is willing to pursue me, and that's literally everything I got out of him."

Nigel and Christine win Perfect Match season 2

In the Perfect Match season 2 finale, Nigel and Christine expressed their confidence in their relationship's potential outside the show. The couple matched in the last episode, but their chemistry had been brewing ever since they met in New York before filming began.

All the female contestants who had a brush-up with Kaz stood up and defended Nigel and Christine. They even criticized Kaz as he always flipped from one contestant to another, while Micah waited for her.

Calling Kaz lucky to have found someone like Micah since he used other women to "weaponize" his relationship with Micah. Holly Scarfone and Brittan Byrd chimed in that Kaz's confusion led to him leading other women on in the show.

Christine later went guns blazing when she criticized Kaz, calling him a "scammer." She accused him of being jealous of Nigel and claimed that his partner, Micah, deserved much better than him.

After the messy ordeal, Christine opened up about her dating history, claiming that she has been single for the past 10 years and came on the show because she was ready for a relationship. Despite their short time together, she claimed to have felt like Nigel was her perfect match.

Nigel and Christine eventually won the finale of Perfect Match and an all-expense-paid vacation of their choice by just one vote.

The second season of Perfect Match is available to stream on Netflix.