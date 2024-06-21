"Pure villain": Fans criticize Kaz Bishop in Perfect Match finale

The Perfect Match finale was released on Netflix on Friday, June 21, 2024. During the segment, fans saw the conclusion of season 2 as the cast decided who won the reality dating show featuring celebrities from Netflix's unscripted universe.

One of the reality stars who appeared on the show was Kaz Bishop, who previously appeared on Dated and Related. Kaz's journey on the new dating reality show started when he matched with The Circle's Xanthi in episode 1. However, they had an unofficial "wife swap" with Stevan and Micah, with Kaz and Micah being one couple and Stevan and Xanthi being the other.

Although Kaz briefly switched partners much later in the season, he and Micah got back together in the Perfect Match finale episode. The couple seemed content with their relationship, but fans of the show had a different opinion.

Trending

They took to social media, especially X, to react to the male cast member's journey on the show and criticize Kaz Bishop. One fan called Kaz a "pure villain" after they watched the season 2 finale.

"Kaz is a pure villain, get outta here #perfectmatch."

Expand Tweet

Fans were furious at Kaz for his behavior after watching the Perfect Match finale, with many calling him out for "gaslighting" Micah. Some fans also claimed that the relationship didn't make sense, stating that Micah and Kaz had "so little chemistry."

"Kaz always gaslights his way out of taking accountability for his wrongdoings. #PerfectMatch #PerfectMatchNetflix," another person wrote.

"Kaz telling Mitch 'I do miss you, am all in with you, I want to be waking up with you and it's it not I'll walk out of the door. Booooooyyyyyyy!!!!!!! wat? #perfectmatch," a fan wrote.

"Kaz and Micah don't make sense to me at all #perfectmatch," a person wrote.

"Kaz and Micah have so little chemistry it's awkward to watch #perfectmatch," another person wrote.

"Oh Micah, don't fall for Kaz's nonsense AGAIN #perfectmatch," a fan wrote.

Perfect Match finale featured an argument between Kaz and Too Hot to Handle's Christine, whom Kaz matched with after ending things with Micah. Fans chimed in with their opinions on the same, as many called Kaz out for the argument and "throwing shade at Nigel."

"Kaz, my brother in Christ, you chose to leave Christine for Micah, so why are you throwing shade at Nigel??? #perfectmatch," a fan wrote.

"Kaz was matched with Christine for 1 night, she really doesn't like being second best. Now Kaz is a pig, but she really is bitter #perfectmatch," another fan wrote.

Kaz and Micah get back together in Perfect Match finale

In the Perfect Match finale for season 2, Kaz Bishop's new partner, Christine, was sent on a date with Nigel while he approached Micah to apologize for his behavior towards her.

Before talking to Micah, Kaz had a confessional where he said that he missed his former match but wasn't sure how to tell her about it. Kaz also recalled his relationship with Micah, stating that they had a lot of arguments and "ups and downs" during their time on the Netflix show.

When he spoke to Micah, he told her that he should have been patient with her and let her speak. He also explained how he felt frustrated because of how much he cared about her before telling her that he missed her. He also compared her to Christine, claiming that while the Too Hot to Handle alum was fun, his head wasn't 100% in that relationship.

In the Perfect Match finale, Micah said that she felt like she understood where Kaz came from, talking to other people and doing certain things.

"I think I felt like I understood where you're coming from, talking to other people and doing this and that. I feel it comes to a point where if you think you're with the person you're supposed to be within this house, then you should stick with it," Micah said.

The Love is Blind alum said she knew what she wanted and didn't want to question what someone else felt about her. Kaz explained that he couldn't see himself with anyone but Micah and that he was "all in" with her.

Micah and Kaz got back together in the Perfect Match finale, and Christine matched with Nigel before she and Kaz had an argument. Christine and Nigel won the second season of Perfect Match.

Episodes of both seasons of the dating reality show are available to stream on Netflix.