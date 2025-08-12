A Sorority Mom's Guide to Rush!: When and where to watch the new Lifetime show?

A Sorority Mom's Guide to Rush! is Lifetime's new reality show, which premiered on Monday, August 11, 2025, at 10 pm ET. The one-hour series offers an inside look at the high-stakes world of sorority recruitment, blending family dynamics with the cutthroat competition of Greek life. It follows two mother–daughter duos as they navigate the intense rush process, complete with emotional highs, aesthetic pressures, and intergenerational expectations.The series taps into the viral #RushTok phenomenon, spotlighting the curated outfits, emotional highs and lows, and generational legacies that define modern sorority culture. Viewers can expect expert guidance from TV personality Bill Alverson and RushTok influencer Brandis Bradley, with appearances from TikTok star Bama Morgan.The show follows two mother-daughter duos as they navigate the intense rush process, with moms, grandmothers, and even siblings joining the mission to secure a coveted bid.Catch A Sorority Mom's Guide to Rush! at homeStills from the trailer A Sorority Mom's Guide to Rush! (Image via Instagram/@lifetimetv)The premiere episode aired on Monday, August 11, 2025, at 10 pm ET on Lifetime, and the following episodes will air weekly. The series is produced as a one-hour docuseries, with each episode running approximately 60 minutes. While the total episode count has not been officially confirmed, Lifetime’s scheduling suggests a weekly release pattern.RegionDateTimeEastern Time (ET)Aug 11, 202510:00 PMCentral Time (CT)Aug 11, 20259:00 PMMountain Time (MT)Aug 11, 20258:00 PMPacific Time (PT)Aug 11, 20257:00 PMBritish Summer Time (BST)Aug 12, 20253:00 AMCentral European Summer Time (CEST)Aug 12, 20254:00 AMAustralian Eastern Standard Time (AEST)Aug 12, 202512:00 PMA Sorority Mom’s Guide to Rush! Streaming, and more detailsViewers can watch A Sorority Mom’s Guide to Rush! live on Lifetime every Monday at 10 pm ET. For those without cable, the show will be available via streaming platforms offering Lifetime, including Philo (7-day free trial, then $28/month), DIRECTV (5-day free trial), and Sling TV, which offers customizable packages.Philo: 70+ channels, including LifetimeDIRECTV Stream: 75+ live channelsSling TV: Flexible channel packages for reality TV fansRoles in A Sorority Mom's Guide to Rush!The series spotlights mother–daughter duos competing in the sorority recruitment process. It also features:Bill Alverson – TV personality and pageant coach, offering insider advice to the girlsBrandis Bradley – RushTok influencer, providing fashion and strategy tipsBama Morgan – TikTok star known for Greek life contentSupporting appearances on the show include other family members, moms, grandmothers, and siblings, who join in the effort to secure sorority bids.Watch the trailer for A Sorority Mom’s Guide to Rush! below View this post on Instagram Instagram PostSorority rush is a multi-day gauntlet where potential new members (PNMs) attend themed events, from open houses to intimate, invite-only gatherings, before receiving bids on the final &quot;Bid Day.&quot;“I might want it more than Emily,” one mother discusses in the trailer, as another says, “If I need to bake cakes and slap her face on the front and deliver it to every single sorority, I’m doing it.”A Sorority Mom’s Guide to Rush! also delves deeper, exposing the familial pressures and strategic prep behind the scenes. As PNMs vie for acceptance, the show reveals how mothers leverage legacy ties and social savvy to boost their daughters’ chances. The premiere’s timing, 10 pm ET aligns with Lifetime’s after-primetime content, making it a potential summer watch for fans of Dance Moms-style dynamicsA Sorority Mom's Guide to Rush! spotlights two mother-daughter pairs, plus experts like Bill and Brandis, who coach them through the rush’s emotional and aesthetic demands. Lifetime’s trailer hints at tears, tantrums, and triumphant bids, leaning into the heightened drama of the process, one participant says, &quot;maybe I need counselling or something.&quot;Watch A Sorority Mom's Guide to Rush! every Monday at 10 pm ET on Lifetime.