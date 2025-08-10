"How devastated I am as a mother" - 90 Day Fiancé alum Leida Margaretha addresses newborn daughter’s death in court letter

90 Day Fiancé alum Leida Margaretha addressed the loss of her newborn daughter in a letter to the court following her July 17 arrest in Wisconsin. As per Us Weekly reports, Margaretha explained that her failure to update her address and phone number was linked to her child’s recent death.

“The [issue] [has] never been [intentional]. I haven’t done that yet just because a few days ago I lost my child and since then I haven’t even [thought] about anything other than the death of my child and how devastated I am as a mother,” she wrote.

The incident occurred shortly after her baby, Alisa Rosenbrook, died on July 8.

Arrest and bail jumping charge

Court documents indicate that Margaretha faced charges of bail jumping for failing to update her contact details as mandated by her bond conditions in another case. In a letter from jail dated July 17, she stated that the bail-jumping charge stemmed from her not providing her new address and phone number.

The 90 Day Fiancé season 6 star insisted that she wanted to be released from detention and had no intention of breaking the terms of her bond.

Leida Margaretha (Image via Youtube/@90dayfiance)

Margaretha claimed that she had been unable to eat, sleep, or think straight since the death of her child, and that she had been living in sorrow every day as the mother. She stated that she was en route to court when she was arrested and thought the court had the right phone number for her.

Domestic dispute and restraining order

In her letter, Margaretha noted that she was planning to withdraw the temporary restraining order she had submitted against her estranged spouse, Eric Rosenbrook.

This order was secured following Rosenbrook's arrest on July 4, during which she alleged that he had slapped her amid a dispute regarding his alcohol consumption. The 90 Day Fiancé star faced charges of misdemeanor battery and misdemeanor disorderly conduct.

When reached for a statement, Rosenbrook admitted to being physical with Margaretha but refuted any claims of interaction with their daughter. Margaretha secured the restraining order a few days afterward. She told the court,

“I wish not to be held for this matter as I always want to comply and again this violation has never been my intention to do. This violation arises because I lost my child, and it has been [affecting] me mentally.”

Court hearing and release conditions

Prosecutors asked Margaretha to turn over her passport during the July 18 hearing, pointing to an ongoing investigation and worries that she could be a flight risk. They found evidence that she had intended to take her child back to Indonesia before the baby passed away.

Prosecutors said they were concerned that the 90 Day Fiancé star would be a flight risk and could make herself unavailable for future court sessions, given the information they obtained and the gravity of a separate investigation.

The court approved her release but mandated that she hand over her passport and forbade her from leaving Wisconsin. A hearing is set for August 21. Her lawyer, Taylor Hart, verified that Alisa was taken off life support and died on July 8.

Hart said that the cause and manner of Alisa’s death are currently unknown, adding that Leida is experiencing significant emotional distress and is continuing to seek answers.

Shortly after her release, Margaretha initiated legal separation from Rosenbrook. The legal process is still in progress.

Tune in to 90 Day Fiancé on TLC.

