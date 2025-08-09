Tensions rose during a recent birthday party featured in 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? season 9 episode 6, when Jasmine came face to face with Gino’s new love interest, Natalie. The confrontation escalated quickly, leading to a physical altercation between the two women. Jasmine expressed her frustration over the situation, stating, &quot;I don’t even know who this bitch is! I never agreed to her. So she is just a mistress.&quot; This exclusive sneak peek of the 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? episode from People revealed ongoing issues in Jasmine and Gino’s open marriage, raising questions about boundaries and communication between the couple.Heated confrontation unfolds between Jasmine and Gino's new love interest in 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?The open marriage agreement and broken boundaries View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe pair had decided on an open marriage with certain guidelines, Jasmine clarified. She underlined that one of the primary requirements when they formed their open marriage was that the third party must be approved by both partners.She added that this rule was very important to her, saying she felt like she wanted to &quot;explode&quot; because it was not followed. She acknowledged that she was fine with Matt, the man she is currently seeing, but objected to Natalie’s presence, saying in a 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? confessional, &quot;He agreed on Matt, cool. I don’t even know who this b**ch is! I never agreed to her.&quot;The lack of mutual consent regarding Natalie’s involvement caused Jasmine to feel betrayed. She described feeling &quot;super angry&quot; upon learning that Gino had invited Natalie to the family birthday party.The birthday party confrontationNyra Kraal @NyraKraalLINKIn a dramatic episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, Jasmine and Gino’s new love interest, Natalie, are physically restrained after a fierce brawl erupts at Gino’s cousin’s birthday party, fueled by Jasmine’s anger over Gino’s betrayal.The birthday party for Gino’s cousin, Dana, served as the setting for the conflict. Before the party, Dana advised Gino to clarify his intentions with Jasmine, suggesting, &quot;Maybe you should say something to Jasmine like, ‘Look we are definitely getting a divorce. I’m with Natalie. I really enjoy her company.’ Something like that.&quot; Jasmine gave a warm welcome to everyone when she arrived at the party, but she soon started making negative remarks about Natalie. Looking at Natalie, she asked if it was a &quot;stripper party&quot; and questioned if it was a birthday celebration or something more controversial.With composure, Natalie acknowledged that it was a birthday celebration. Gino warned Jasmine when she used a harsh term to describe Natalie, calling her the &quot;wh*re from Vegas.&quot; This further intensified the argument.&quot;You should watch your mouth!&quot;Physical altercation and aftermathThe verbal exchange during the 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? episode quickly escalated into a physical confrontation. As Natalie approached Jasmine, Jasmine warned her to stay away before shoving her away.Several people, including Gino, intervened to separate the two women. Despite the attempts to deescalate, Jasmine continued to provoke Natalie, calling her a “f**king prostitute” and a “wh*re” while trying to claw at her.Natalie responded by breaking free from someone holding her back, shouting to be released, and running around a pool table in an attempt to reach Jasmine again. Matt also urged calmness, telling Gino and Natalie to relax, but Natalie continued to curse at Jasmine while being restrained.Tune in to 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? new episodes every Sunday at 8 PM ET on TLC and stream the next day on HBO Max.