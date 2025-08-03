90 Day Fiancé: Are Leida and Eric still together? Details explored

90 Day Fiancé alumni Leida Margaretha and Eric Rosenbrook are no longer together, with Leida filing for legal separation on July 28, 2025. Based on an exclusive report by Us Weekly, this happened just weeks after their newborn daughter Alisa Eleanor Rosenbrook died.

The couple’s relationship reportedly reached a breaking point after Alisa's passing and Eric’s arrest for domestic battery on July 4. Eric allegedly slapped Leida while she held their infant, followed by Leida obtaining a restraining order, per People magazine.

Their separation marks the end of a seven-year marriage plagued by financial disputes, alleged abuse, and personal tragedies. The couple’s struggles were compounded by the loss of Alisa, who died on July 9, 2025, after five days on life support.

Eric and Leida's journey on 90 Day Fiancé

Leida and Eric on the reality show (Image via YouTube/@90 Day Fiancé)

The couple met on an international dating site and married in 2017, later appearing on 90 Day Fiancé season 6. As seen on the show, their relationship faced scrutiny over Eric’s child support obligations and Leida’s demands for financial priority. Despite a second U.S. wedding in 2018, tensions persisted, resulting in their separation.

Leida, who has battled suicidal thoughts, and Eric, who denied abuse allegations, are now entangled in legal battles over spousal support and asset division. Leida currently seeks $7,000/month, custody of their Wisconsin home, and vehicles, citing unemployment and reliance on parental aid as per US Weekly.

Meanwhile, Eric maintains his innocence, calling himself a supportive husband despite the couple’s public unraveling. He told Us Weekly:

“I was nothing but supportive of her, of anything she wanted to do and experience here.”

The couple’s split escalated after Eric’s arrest on July 4, when Leida reported finding him drunk in his car outside her apartment. She refused to let him hold Alisa, leading to a physical altercation where Eric allegedly struck her while she held the baby.

The legal battle of the 90 Day Fiancé couple

Eric and Leida during season 6 of 90 Day Fiancé (Image via YouTube/@90 Day Fiancé)

Court documents obtained by People magazine revealed Eric admitted to the slap but denied harming Alisa. Charged with misdemeanor battery and disorderly conduct, Eric pleaded not guilty, while Leida secured a restraining order with limited exceptions for hospital visits during Alisa’s final days.

Leida’s legal filings detail years of alleged abuse, including verbal and physical incidents, though Eric refutes these claims. She dismissed a 2024 divorce filing but now seeks separation.

According to Swoon, Eric’s Facebook profile lists him as “separated” as of July 16, though neither has filed for formal divorce yet.

Eric was distressed over Leida not wanting him to pay child support to his ex-wife (Image via YouTube/@90 Day Fiancé)

Alisa’s death on July 9, days after Eric’s arrest, deepened the couple’s crisis. Born after multiple miscarriages, Alisa was placed on life support under unclear circumstances. Leida’s attorney emphasized she “would have never harmed her child,” dismissing speculation amid ongoing investigations, according to Us Weekly.

Eric’s since-deleted Facebook post mourned Alisa, asking for prayers rather than “well wishes.” Leida, already grieving, faced her own legal trouble when she was arrested for bail jumping on July 17 related to an old case. She attributed the oversight to her devastation over Alisa’s death.

As legal proceedings unfold, the couple’s focus shifts from reconciliation to navigating loss and litigation.

