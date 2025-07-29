Captain Kerry calls police on out-of-control drunk guest on Below Deck

Below Deck season 12 made franchise history on the July 28, 2025, episode when Captain Kerry Titheradge was forced to call the police on an intoxicated guest. This marked the first time authorities had to be summoned due to a passenger’s behavior on the reality show.The incident unfolded after Kelly, a guest of primary charterers Helen and Richard, ignored multiple warnings from the crew about her intoxication. Kelly became increasingly disruptive after excessive drinking, refusing meals, demanding more alcohol, and ultimately defying safety protocols, culminating in a dramatic confrontation that required law enforcement intervention.Despite several attempts to de-escalate the situation, Kelly grew combative, jumped into the water without a life jacket, and hurled insults at Captain Kerry and the crew. Her refusal to comply with safety measures led the captain to take unprecedented action, locking her in a cabin and contacting French authorities, a first in Below Deck history.Captain Kerry shows why he’s the Below Deck captain View this post on Instagram Instagram PostKelly’s behavior on the yacht escalated quickly after she boarded the yacht. Already visibly intoxicated, she dismissed concerns about her alcohol consumption, responding to crew warnings with defiance. “You don’t know our tolerance,” she snapped when advised to slow down.Her actions on Below Deck included dismantling table centerpieces, refusing food, and insisting on riding the banana boat despite her impaired state. When crew members tried to intervene, she grew hostile, calling them “f*cking a**holes” and accusing them of treating her “like filth.”The situation reached a breaking point when Kelly, ignoring direct orders from Captain Kerry, jumped off the boat without a life jacket despite several warnings.“When I ask you specifically not to do something, and you go right against what I say, we’ve got a friggin’ problem,” Captain Kerry said in a confessional.Kelly not only endangered herself but also forced deckhand Jess Theron to retrieve her from the water. As tensions flared, Kelly made threats, claiming she had “connections” and the FBI in her family, which the captain interpreted as an attempt to intimidate him.Captain Kerry has to protect his crew from rowdy Below Deck guest View this post on Instagram Instagram PostWith Kelly’s behavior spiraling out of control, Captain Kerry made the decision to confine her to a cabin for her own safety and that of others on the yacht.“Her jumping in the water right now, that’s a big f*ck you. Now what’s important to me is her safety and my crew’s,” He explains.After locking her inside the cabin, he contacted the dock master to alert the French police, setting the stage for a dramatic showdown. As officers arrived, Kelly continued her tirade, demanding to be released and threatening legal action. Her friends attempted to reason with her, warning that she risked arrest if she didn’t comply.The Below Deck episode ended on a cliffhanger, teasing further fallout in the following week’s installment. This marked a franchise milestone, as police had never before been called to handle a guest dispute during past incidents, which involved anchoring violations or crew issues.The chaotic scene underscored the challenges of managing intoxicated guests in a high-stakes environment. Captain Kerry’s handling of the situation drew praise from viewers, with many acknowledging his commitment to safety amid unprecedented chaos. As Below Deck continues to deliver jaw-dropping moments, this incident stands out as one of the most explosive in the show’s history.Watch all new episodes of Below Deck on Mondays at 8 pm ET on Bravo.