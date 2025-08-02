Match Me Abroad star Harold opens up to Amber about being on the autism spectrum

Match Me Abroad season 2's July 27, 2025, episode, titled Smokes and Mirrors, saw Harold enjoy a date with his Singaporean match, Amber. During their time together, Harold made a heartfelt confession to Amber by sharing that he was on the autism spectrum and needed his partner to be patient with him. Unsure about how Amber would react, Harold felt anxious, but was pleased when she took the news well and seemed understanding of his situation. It made him hopeful about their future together. However, at the same time, the Match Me Abroad star felt apprehensive about the tests he would have to pass to seek her family's blessings. Regardless, he looked forward to consolidating his connection with her, hoping to make the spark last. The July 27 episode showed Harold flying kites on his date with Amber, during which the two discussed personal matters and grew closer. Harold even took the initiative to ask Amber to hold hands with him to build a deeper connection with her.Although the gesture was appreciated, Amber confessed to the Match Me Abroad cameras that the chemistry between them made her uncomfortable.What happened during Harold and Amber's date on Match Me Abroad season 2 episode 6? View this post on Instagram Instagram PostHarold and Amber in episode 5 of the TLC series ate pig ears and skin to explore the Singaporean culture. However, in the second part of their date in episode 6, they decided to fly kites as per matchmaker Dolly's suggestion. Harold looked forward to the activity as it would prove how well they worked as a team. On their way to the spot, Amber and Harold opened up about their jobs and education, trying to find common interests. Shortly after, Harold asked Amber to hold hands with him. When she obliged, the Match Me Abroad male cast member confessed that he was so happy he was distracted. However, Amber felt otherwise.&quot;The chemistry between me and Harold is very uncomfortable. But I think the date is going pretty well,&quot; she said.Although holding hands on the first date was uncommon in Asian culture, Amber wanted to let Harold have the full experience since he was short on time. However, at the same time, she noted that his hands were &quot;very chubby,&quot; which made it feel like &quot;holding onto a sponge.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAs they flew their kites, Harold admitted to feeling overjoyed, but at the same time, he was unsure if Amber felt the same way. Regardless, he wanted to try his best to impress her.Later on their date, Harold sat down with Amber to &quot;fully disclose everything&quot; about himself, expecting her to embrace him for who he was. When she asked Harold what qualities he looked for in a partner, he said:&quot;Kind, honest, attractive. Got to have the chemistry. Very independent but caring, and I need her to be patient with me because I'm a little bit autistic. So, I miss obvious things.&quot;Amber replied, saying she was &quot;very patient&quot; and that she would &quot;fit the bill.&quot; She added that she was not interested in casually dating anyone and was looking for her life partner. While speaking to the Match Me Abroad cameras, Amber confessed that she had never been with someone who was on the spectrum. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostHowever, at the same time, she mentioned that had Harold not revealed it to her, she would not have noticed. With that, Amber stated that she matched with Harold on many levels. Meanwhile, Harold was pleasantly surprised by Amber's reaction to the disclosure.Regardless, he felt anxious about the future of their relationship as Amber informed him that he had to impress and seek approval from not only her parents but also her friends, other family members, and her ex-boss.Match Me Abroad episodes can be streamed on HBO Max.