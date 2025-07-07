"Immediately attracted" — Match Me Abroad star Monica reacts to her Brazilian match

Match Me Abroad season 2 released a new episode on July 6, 2025. The episode showed matchmaker Luiza setting up single mother Monica on a date with Brazilian native and personal trainer Bernardo. While Luiza hoped that Monica would develop a deep and meaningful connection instead of focusing on the superficial, Monica was captivated by Bernardo's appearance.

"I'm immediately, immediately attracted to Bernardo. I'm really just taken aback by his beautiful eyes. He's very handsome," Monica told the cameras.

The Match Me Abroad star added that it was "hard to disregard chemistry," like Luiza wanted her to. However, she was determined to follow Luiza's plan and form an emotional connection with her match without focusing solely on the appearance.

The pair spent their time playing foot volleyball with a couple of Bernardo's friends, after which they had a detailed conversation about their personal lives, relationships, and expectations from life. While speaking to the cameras, Bernardo confessed that he was attracted to Monica. Although it was his first time pursuing an American woman, he was excited to get to know her.

Match Me Abroad star Monica discusses financial responsibility and her daughter

After Monica and Bernardo played volleyball, they stepped aside for a private conversation to talk about themselves and test their compatibility. Bernardo shared that he had been single for two years and that he had never dated an American woman before.

"I'm liking Monica a lot. She's a great person, very funny, and very beautiful. I'm looking for a person that is beautiful inside too, but I'd like to kiss her for sure," he added.

Monica opened up about her daughter, informing Bernardo that she played division one basketball and was "very athletic." The Match Me Abroad alum added that her daughter was transferring to a school in Arizona, stating it was "not far" from California, where Monica lived.

Monica then asked Bernardo what he did for a living, to which he replied that he was a personal trainer. However, he shared that he used to be a school teacher, but because the salary was low, he had to switch careers.

The female cast member asked her match about his financial situation, inquiring whether he paid his bills on time and managed his expenses effectively. While Monica felt guilty about asking the "awkward question," Bernardo appreciated her inquisitiveness. He assured her that he handled his finances wisely.

He, in turn, asked Monica about her financial responsibilities, to which she said:

"Everything I do, truly, and decisions I make financially are based around what is going to be the best, for not just myself but also my daughter's future. Because it's very hard when you don't have money. It's very hard to struggle."

Bernardo commended Monica's point of view, saying family should hold utmost importance. When the Match Me Abroad star asked her match if he had any kids, he answered in the negative. However, he added that he would like to have children in the future. It bothered Monica, who told the cameras that she was strictly against having any more children.

The Match Me Abroad star worried that her reluctance to have more kids would upset Bernardo and wedge a gap between the two of them.

Later in the episode, Monica and Bernardo went out on another date, during which they discussed their religious beliefs and more. Monica became emotional talking about how her beliefs helped her overcome the hurdles in life and get to where she was. She eventually informed Bernardo that she did not want any more children.

The episode ended with Bernardo walking the Match Me Abroad star up to her room.

Match Me Abroad season 2 episodes air every Sunday only on TLC.

