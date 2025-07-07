Love Island USA season 7 episode 30 recap: Cierra exits the villa while a shocking recoupling escalates tension

Love Island USA season 7 released episode 30 on July 6, 2025. The segment featured Cierra's exit from the villa after a resurfaced post showed her using a racial slur. Narrator Iain Stirling stated during the episode that the female islander had to leave due to personal reasons and that she had left her partner, Nic, officially single.

In the meantime, the other cast members explored their connections, deepening their bonds with only a few days until the season finale. Among them was Amaya, who was being pursued by three men at the same time. However, with a recoupling ceremony looming over her head, she had to decide on her partner.

Toward the end of the Love Island USA episode, the cast members gathered for a recoupling ceremony, which resulted in the elimination of two male islanders, who were not chosen by any of the women. While old pairs strengthened their bonds by reuniting with one another, the new couples formed marked a shift in the villa's dynamics.

What happened in Love Island USA season 7 episode 30?

The episode started with Huda sharing a candid moment with her partner, Chris, bantering and laughing at his jokes. The following morning, Taylor pleasantly surprised Clarke with a picnic date, as they reflected on their time in the Love Island USA villa.

Taylor opened up about his country lifestyle, asking Clarke if she could adapt to it. While Clarke initially circled around the answer, she said she was prepared to give it a try. In the meantime, Pepe explored his chances with Iris, hoping their connection would grow into something romantic.

In another segment of the Love Island USA episode, Amaya sat down with Bryan, opening up about going to nursing school and how she was the first generation in her family to be born in the United States. The couple shared a kiss, as Bryan told the cameras:

"I always stress that as I get older, it's important to be with someone that keeps you young. I definitely think Amaya is that type of person. It's just Amaya's aura and just her smile and her eyes just light up a room."

Elsewhere, Love Island USA narrator Iain revealed that Cierra had left the villa due to a "personal situation." Nic, her partner, was shown chatting with his co-stars, unsure about what to do now that he was single again. While speaking to the cameras, Nic confessed to feeling "lost."

In the meantime, Zak spoke to Amaya, saying he felt something between them. With Elan and Bryan pursuing the female islander simultaneously, Zak wanted to know where her head was at. Regardless, he wanted her to decide what was best for her. At the same time, Zak mentioned that he felt increasingly drawn toward Amaya.

"We're on page one, like, the old book was thrown away into the sea, and this is a new book now. But we'll just see. You know, I'm open to what we have. I'm not closed off. I don't hold any grudge," she responded.

Elsewhere, during a private conversation, Ace opened up to Chelley about his difficult childhood. Chelley was pleased to see her Love Island USA partner trust her enough with his private emotions. Meanwhile, Olandria chatted with Nic, discussing Cierra's exit and its aftereffects. She assured him that she would have his back no matter what.

Later in the Love Island USA episode, Olandria spoke with Zak, exploring her connection with him before the recoupling ceremony.

"I truly, truly, truly love talking to Zak. The things that we both align ourselves with kind of match. He's so cute, right?" Olandria said.

Before the recoupling ceremony, Nic requested a private conversation with Olandria, during which he complimented her, saying she brought out the good in him. Olandria called their bond "crazy," noting that they should focus on their connection now that their initial partners were no longer in the picture.

Soon after, host Ariana Madix joined the islanders for the recoupling ceremony, where the ladies were given the chance to choose their partners. Chelley decided to couple up with Ace, Clarke with Taylor, Huda with Chris, Iris with Pepe, Olandria with Nic, and lastly, Amaya with Bryan.

"I mean, our connection is fresh, but it's really growing into something so beautiful. I feel very happy," Amaya said about Bryan.

Zak and Elan were left single and thus dumped from the Love Island USA villa. In the closing segment of the episode, Olandria and Nic had a conversation about how they continue to cross each other's paths. Now that they did not have any distractions, they agreed to explore the journey together.

Love Island USA episodes are streaming now, only on Peacock.

