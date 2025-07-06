"Could be one of the most genuine couples" — Love Island USA fans react to Pepe and Iris' potential connection

Love Island USA season 7 episode 28 aired on Peacock on July 4, 2025. The episode featured a ball pit challenge where Pepe was given the option to choose the female islander he wanted to participate in the ball pit with. He chose Iris, and the two shared a kiss during the challenge, hinting at a possible coupling with each other.

After the challenge, Iris and Pepe sat down to talk about their past relationships. The conversation went better than the two had expected, with Iris even saying in her confessional that they should focus on exploring their newly found connection.

Fans online reacted to Iris and Pepe's interaction during the episode with mixed reactions. While some fans wanted them to explore a connection with other islanders, others felt the two looked good together.

"I'd love Irish and Pepe together. They are both very down to earth and seem like loyal people. I think they could be one of the most genuine couples if they pursue it. I don't think TJ was up to Iris's level. He didn't have the best personality. Pepe is 1000x better imo," one fan tweeted.

Some Love Island USA fans were hopeful about their connection and wanted to see them together.

"This could save the season… ya know, if Cierra Nic and Ace don't vote them off as soon as they get the chance," a netizen commented.

"Everyone felt the chemistry. Even the camera man," an X user mentioned.

"They're cute.. even tho it's late in the game my two couples I ship are Pepe & Iris and Amaya & Bryan," a fan wrote.

On the other hand, some Love Island USA fans felt the connection between Iris and Pepe wasn't that deep.

"Nope Pepe only ever liked Hannah.. the other blondes were just continuous meal tickets to extend his free vacation," one fan commented.

"no it feels weird bombshells that come in together shouldn't couple up," a user on X wrote.

"I think he can't have the connection he had with Hannah with any other girl. At least he was honest enough to tell Gracyn about his feelings. I expect his connection with Iris, if it ever materializes, will be the same," a fan mentioned.

"Eh nah i see her with TJ and him with Hannah," a netizen commented.

Love Island USA star Iris opens up about her past relationships

Iris and Pepe entered the Love Island USA season 7 villa as the two new bombshells. Upon arrival, Pepe was coupled up with Hannah, while Iris paired with Jeremiah. However, both of their original partners were eliminated before Casa Amor week.

Following the shake-up, Iris and Pepe each formed new connections with bombshells introduced during Casa Amor. After Casa Amor, Iris coupled up with TJ, but it didn't last long as the latter was eliminated after a few episodes.

With no established connections left in the villa, Pepe and Iris began to gravitate towards one another in episode 28. They shared a kiss during the ball pit challenge and later opened up to each other about past relationships during a private conversation.

During their conversation, Iris told Pepe that she woke up that day feeling different, admitting she hated sleeping alone. Even outside the villa, she said, she lived with roommates and usually slept either with them or with her dog. Iris explained that she did that because she didn't really date outside the villa. She shared that she had only had three boyfriends until she was 24 years old, adding that she never cheated and was "super loyal."

Later during her confessional, the Love Island USA star said that she never thought Pepe would be an option for her. She admitted that she always thought Pepe was attractive and that they had great conversations. However, Iris noted she had never really thought about exploring a connection with Pepe previously, hinting that it was a possibility now.

Love Island USA season 7 episodes premiere every day on Peacock.

