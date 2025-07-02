"Don't know if there's still a romantic connection" — Love Island USA's Hannah opens up about her relationship with Charlie

Hannah Fields' time on Love Island USA season 7 was cut short when she was dumped during episode 18. The elimination came as a blow to the Islander, as she had just begun exploring a promising connection with Pepe.

Hannah was initially coupled up with Charlie when they first arrived in the villa. While they had their share of ups and downs, in episode 12, they opened up about their feelings for each other and decided to focus more on their relationship.

Unfortunately, Charlie was eliminated at the end of the same episode. Hannah was then coupled up with the newly arriving bombshell Pepe and ended up forming a stronger connection with him.

In an exclusive interview with E! News, published on June 27, Hannah reflected on both her connections with Charlie and Pepe. She said that she was more interested in continuing her relationship with the latter islander.

She noted that she was unsure if there was still a "romantic connection" between her and Charlie or if he was open to the idea.

“I just don't know if there's still a romantic connection, especially after the connection I had with Pepe. I don't know what he's open to," she said in the interview.

Love Island USA star Hannah reflects on her connections with Charlie and Pepe

At the end of Love Island USA season 7 episode 18, which premiered on Peacock on June 22, 2025, the Islanders were told that the public had voted for their favorite male and female islanders.

After they gathered around the fire pit, the Islanders were asked to stand in line as the names of those with the most votes were announced in ascending order.

One by one, the male and female contestants who received the most public votes in their favor left the line and sat down behind the fire pit. Hannah, Iris, and Amaya were later revealed to have received the fewest votes among the female cast members.

The safe female islanders were then given the power to choose who would be dumped from the villa out of the three vulnerable contestants. They eventually decided to save Iris and Amaya, sending Hannah home in the process.

Hannah was visibly upset by the decision and broke down in tears. She had recently come out of a strong coupling with Charlie and was feeling hopeful about the new connection she was building with Pepe.

Reflecting on her connection with Pepe, Hannah shared in her interview with E! News that she was looking forward to having a chat with him outside the villa.

Hannah said she has a really good connection with Pepe, and the two even talked about life outside the show. She was hopeful about the connection with him outside the villa. However, she noted that only time would tell if they get to reconnect, adding that she didn't have any expectation about it.

As for her connection with Charlie, the dumped Love Island USA star said she had no idea if they still had a mutual romantic connection or if he was open to exploring it.

“We never really talked about life outside of the villa. “He would just tell me, ‘Live in the moment. Enjoy the moment.’ I never really got an explanation of what he would expect outside of the villa. I just know [that] right before he left, he made me promise that I would see him,” the Love Island USA star explained.

Since Charlie made her promise to meet outside the villa, Hannah said she would meet him, but more as friends.

“It’s actually his birthday on [June] 27, so I was gonna tell him, ‘Happy birthday,’” she noted. “I was keeping track of the days in the villa. I'd be like, ‘10 days until Charlie’s birthday!’” the Love Island USA star added.

Love Island USA season 7 episodes premiere every day on Peacock.

