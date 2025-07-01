"This season, probably not" - Love Island USA star Jeremiah Brown reveales if he'd return as a bombshell

Love Island USA season 7 episode 18, which premiered on Peacock on June 22, 2025, ended with a surprising elimination of Jeremiah Brown. At the time, he had just come out of his tumultuous relationship with Huda and was coupled up with Iris.

The news hit him especially hard, as it was his fellow male Islanders who voted him out. Jeremiah felt it was unfair, noting that the same guys who had encouraged him to explore other connections turned around and eliminated him just as he was beginning to form something with Andreina.

When asked in an exclusive interview with Vulture, published on June 27, if he'd return to the villa as a bombshell, Jeremiah said that he probably wouldn't, at least for this season. He believes that as an OG islander, his time has already passed, and he didn't want to re-enter the place that already showed him where he stood.

"This season, probably not. I’m not going to leave as an OG and come back as a bombshell and try to fight my way in. You already showed me what it is. It would be awesome to see everybody, and if there were some new bombshells or if Andreina was still there, potentially, but nah, I don’t think that’s the vibe. I had my time there," he said.

Love Island USA star Jeremiah reflects on his elimination and shares his learning

At the end of Love Island USA season 7 episode 18, the contestants were asked to gather around the fire pit as the public had voted for their favorite islanders.

One by one, the contestants with the highest number of votes were taken out of the danger zone, leaving the bottom three vulnerable to getting eliminated.

Among the male contestants, Jeremiah found himself in the bottom three alongside Pepe and Taylor. The safe male islanders were then asked to pick the contestants they wanted to dump, and they chose Jeremiah, reasoning that he was repeating his patterns, jumping from one connection to another.

In his interview with Vulture, Jeremiah shared that he was confused about the given reason, as his fellow male co-stars were the ones who encouraged him to explore.

When asked if he would try to patch things up with the male Isalders, the dumped Love Island USA star said that he wouldn't do it, at least for now.

"As of right now, I’m good, respectfully. I’m going to focus on Pepe, Austin, Charlie, and Jalen, because those were my guys. I already have so many friends that are ride-or-die for me, and I don’t want to go and convince and beg people to be true to me. They’re great people, great personalities, hilarious, but right now, I’m chilling," he said.

Further in the interview, Jeremiah opened up about the things he learned about himself and his relationships through the Love Island USA experience.

From his tumultuous relationship with Huda, Jeremiah shared that he learned to be more aware of red flags and communicate those as clearly as possible instead of sitting on it for a few days and letting it build.

He felt that things between him and Huda changed when he was coupled up with Iris by the public.

Additionally, the dumped Love Island USA star learned not to take his life too seriously.

"There were some days in the villa where I was taking it way too seriously, and I was like, Oh, man, I’m cooked. I found myself saying, “Oh, her? I couldn’t see myself with her outside the villa.” People had to tell me, “Bro, it’s moment by moment. Don’t not talk to a girl because you don’t see yourself outside the villa with her.” But that’s just how I think. I’m a planner;" he concluded.

Love Island USA season 7 episodes premiere every day on Peacock.

