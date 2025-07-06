  • home icon
Love Island USA elimination: Which contestants were sent home most recently

By KD
Published Jul 06, 2025 03:49 GMT
Love Island Eliminations
Love Island Eliminations (Image via Instagram/ @loveislandusa)

Love Island USA's season 7 delivered a shocking elimination. In a dramatic turn of events during episode 27, five islanders were abruptly sent home following a tense combination of fan voting and controversial decisions made by their fellow contestants.

Jaden, Gracyn, Andreina, TJ, and Austin were the Islanders who were removed because they did not receive the majority of votes. Host, Ariana Madix delivered the unexpected news, leaving both the remaining islanders and viewers reeling from the results that would significantly alter the villa dynamics.

The dumping has left the remaining contestants— and viewers— reeling from the unexpected results. Check out the detailed breakdown of the Love Island USA poll and votes below.

The elimination process on Love Island USA

The episode began with Ariana revealing the three male and three female islanders who received the fewest votes from the American public:

Bottom-Ranked Men:

  1. Taylor Williams
  2. TJ Palma
  3. Austin Shepard

Bottom-Ranked Women:

  1. Jaden Duggar
  2. Gracyn Blackmore
  3. Andreina Santos

In a tense voting session, the safe islanders were tasked with saving just one contestant from elimination by physically standing behind their choice. The vote revealed deep divisions in the Love Island villa.

  • Taylor Williams received five votes (from Clarke, Pepe, Nic, Ace, and Cierra)
  • TJ Palma received two votes (from Iris and Zak)
  • Andreina Santos received three votes (from Huda, Amaya and Chelley)
  • Other contestants received just one-two votes each
This meant Taylor was saved while TJ, Austin, Jaden, Gracyn, and Andreina were immediately dumped from the island— the largest single elimination of the season.

Love Island USA's poll results

The Love Island elimination episode followed the explosive 'Stand on Business' challenge, where islanders shared their unfiltered opinions about one another, creating palpable tension throughout the villa. This set the stage for an even more dramatic revelation when Ariana arrived with results from America's ranking of the contestants.

These rankings proved particularly telling, with Pepe Garcia and Amaya Espinal dominating positive categories like "most genuine" and "best boyfriend/girlfriend material," while Taylor Williams found himself at the bottom of multiple categories, including being voted "least genuine guy."

Meanwhile, TJ Palma and Iris Kendall's strong post-Casa Amor connection had made them one of the villa's most solid couples heading into the elimination.

How was the villa affected?

According to Deadline, the Love Island USA episode also shattered voting records, with over one million votes coming in during the first six minutes and ultimately reaching 3.5 million unique voters by the close of the 2.5-hour window.

Fans speculated about strategic gameplay after Cierra Ortega cast the deciding vote to save Taylor, despite his well-documented conflicts with her friend Olandria.

The mass exit has dramatically reshaped the villa landscape. Iris Kendall now faces the challenge of navigating the competition as a single islander, while Olandria Carthen finds herself in a stronger position with her rival Taylor remaining in the villa.

Established couples like Amaya and Pepe have emerged as clear frontrunners, benefiting from their strong fan support and positive rankings. Meanwhile, new alliances appear to be forming among the remaining islanders as the competition intensifies heading toward the finale.

With the season approaching its conclusion, viewers can anticipate new challenges for the contestants as the remaining couples face intensified challenges, potential new arrivals test existing relationships, and fan voting takes on even greater importance in determining the finalists.

The shocking elimination serves as a stark reminder that no couple is safe, setting the stage for an unpredictable race to the $100,000 prize. As strategies evolve and alliances shift, the villa promises more twists and turns in the episodes to come. Fans can participate in future votes through the official Love Island USA app.

Love Island USA continues with new episodes streaming daily (except Wednesdays) at 9 pm ET on Peacock.

