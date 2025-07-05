TJ Palma stunned by Iris Kendall’s final words – Love Island USA exit takes emotional turn

Love Island USA delivered its most dramatic dumping yet on the July 3 episode, sending five islanders home—including TJ Palma, whose departure left viewers and his villa partner Iris Kendall in tears. The unexpected elimination came after the audience vote that saw Taylor Williams getting narrowly saved over TJ, despite his strong connection with Iris.

Host Ariana Madix presided over the elimination, which also removed Casa Amor contestants Jaden Duggar and Gracyn Blackmore, bombshell Andreina Santos, and original islander Austin Shepard.

After elimination, TJ received a surprise farewell from Iris via the Love Island USA "Cely Phone," where departing islanders hear messages from those still in the villa.

"TJ, I am really gonna miss you. You’ve made my experience here so much better than I ever could’ve thought it would be," she said, prompting TJ to visibly choke up. "Every morning, I was excited to see you, and going to bed with you was amazing. Everything we did together in the short time we had was truly amazing, and I’m not gonna forget you." Iris told TJ.

Iris’ tearful message leaves TJ speechless on Love Island

After listening to Iris' message, TJ admitted that he "didn’t think" he would cry that day but the raw emotions in her voice overwhelmed him. The pair had reunited post-Casa Amor and were considered one of the villa’s strongest couples before the abrupt split.

However, TJ was already considering where he would take Iris on a date after the conclusion of Love Island. He also expressed an intent to keep pursuing her in person. Following Iris's words, TJ had the opportunity to speak with the Cely Phone. When asked how he felt about Iris' message, he replied that he "loved it," but once more, his emotional reaction took him by surprise.

"I didn't think I was gonna shed a tear today, but, it was nice to hear from her," he stated. "She's f------ amazing."

Behind the dumping vote

The elimination followed Love Island USA’s first audience poll, where viewers ranked their favorite islanders. Bottom-ranked contestants TJ, Taylor, Austin, Jaden, Gracyn, and Andreina faced elimination, with safe islanders choosing who to save.

In a surprising move, Cierra Ortega cast the deciding vote for Taylor over her friend Andreina, a decision that baffled fans. Speculation swirled that Cierra targeted TJ and Iris—a frontrunner couple—to boost her own chances. TJ’s exit also came amid bombshell claims from his ex, Jessica Musraca, who alleged he sent her a drunken "I’m gonna marry you" text just before entering the villa.

What’s next for TJ and Iris?

TJ acknowledged that he was "mad" that his stay in the villa was brief, but he was positive they would cross paths outside of it. He confirmed plans to reunite with Iris post-villa, teasing a beach date or coffee outing.

"Probably the beach. She loves coffee, too, so maybe a coffee spot," he said.

Iris was left single in the villa, while TJ’s ex’s allegations loomed over his "right reasons" narrative.

With fan favorites like Amaya Espinal and Pepe Garcia dominating polls, and Olandria Carthen’s feud with Taylor escalating, Love Island USA promises more twists. Watch new episodes streaming daily (except Wednesdays) on Peacock.

