"Insane work" — Love Island USA fans react to Cierra's justification for voting in favor of Taylor

Love Island USA season 7 released episode 28 on July 4, 2025. The segment saw the islanders processing the aftermath of the mass elimination in episode 27, in which TJ, Andreina, Gracyn, Jaden, and Austin were sent home. Taylor was one of the elimination nominees, who was saved after most of the islanders voted to save him. Cierra was one of the safe contestants who voted to keep Taylor in the villa.

Cierra's decision to vote in favor of Taylor rubbed Olandria, Taylor's ex-partner, the wrong way. Olandria, while speaking with Iris, commented on Cierra's decision, saying it felt like a "dagger" to her heart, especially since she considered Cierra to be her "best friend."

Later, Cierra apologized to Olandria for making her feel "uncomfortable" by voting in favor of Taylor, despite knowing how he treated Olandria after pairing up with Clarke. She justified her actions, saying:

"The biggest thing that led in to my decision was Nic [Cierra's partner]. I feel like he would've been devastated to see Taylor leave."

Love Island USA fans on X were displeased with Cierra's reason for saving Taylor. While many said she did not care about her friend's feelings, others urged Olandria to beware of the people she considered close to her.

A Love Island USA fan reacts to Cierra's justification (Image via X/@sqrflo)

"cierra, caring about nic’s feelings regarding taylor over your supposed best friend olandria is insane work," a fan wrote.

"'the biggest thing that led into my decision was nic. i feel like he would've been devastated to see taylor leave." cierra, you saw how olandria was mistreated & you put 'your man' over her.. but we're supposed to listen to you talk abt being a girls girl," another fan commented.

"Olandria needs to take Taylor’s advice and realize she’s here for herself, not to be a girl’s girl. Cierra wasn’t thinking about her when she picked Taylor. O has the MOST chemistry with Nic & is better for him. She should pursue it or just dumped from the villa," a netizen tweeted.

Many Love Island USA fans criticized Cierra's justification involving Nic.

"Cierra your excuse for standing behind Taylor to stay is because you didn’t want Nicolas to be heart broken losing his best friend ?! PONYTAIL what about your best friend Olandria or even Iris? Weird girl," a user reacted.

"not cierra telling olandria 'my biggest reason to save taylor was nic' top lip please get out of my villa," a person commented.

"cierra co-signing chelley saying 'f**k that man' about taylor but then goes and stands behind him to save him from leaving so nic wouldn’t be sad… then giving a lazy 'apology to olandria about her reasoning is WEIRD," another fan wrote.

Other Love Island USA fans expressed a similar sentiment.

"Cierra is fake, Olandria. Idc. Just because Nic stood behind Taylor that doesn’t mean that she had to stand behind him. Like, have a mind of your own!!!" one user posted.

"Cierra h*es before bros, you was supposed to support Olandria not stupid Taylor because of Nic," a person reacted.

"Cierra was NEVER OKAY with Nic and Olandria kissing each other. She secretly resents the hell out of Olandria and is threatened by her. So, she will snake in every way to exact revenge, including keeping Taylor around. She is pressed!" another commented.

Love Island USA stars Cierra and Nic talk about their connection

Later in the Love Island USA episode, Cierra and Nic had a private conversation about their connection after recently making things official. While Nic wondered how their relationship would look in the real world, Cierra harped on the meaning of being "closed off," saying:

"This is the only universe that [being closed off] lives in, right? Like, being closed off means, like, in here, you're not open to getting to know anyone else that walks through the doors. You're just focusing on one person."

The Love Island USA alum added that she hoped the meaning of being closed off inside the villa translated the "same way" in the real world. However, she explained that she did not expect her and Nic to become boyfriend and girlfriend outside. What Cierra wished for was for them to focus on each other, "until, like, it leads one way or the other."

Nic agreed with Cierra's plan, confirming that he thought the same. He added that it was a question he had on his mind since their picnic date. Cierra was pleased she could answer his query.

Love Island USA season 7 episodes are streaming now, only on Peacock.

