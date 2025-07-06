Love Island USA weekend episodes and finale: What time do new episodes drop?

Love Island USA has become a daily dose of drama, offering viewers a near-nightly look at the messy pursuit of love in a luxurious Fiji villa. Hosted by Ariana Madix, season 7 continues its breakneck schedule, airing new episodes almost every day— including weekends— with only Wednesdays off.

Ad

This weekend is no exception, with back-to-back episodes. The air timings are 9 pm ET. While Peacock hasn’t announced an exact date, the season typically runs for 6-8 weeks— meaning the finale could land as early as late July 2025.

As Love Island USA season 7 barrels toward its conclusion, fans are eager to know when the dramatic finale will air. Check out the detailed breakout of the release schedule down below.

When to watch this week's Love Island episodes

Ad

Trending

Fans won't have to miss a beat of any action from here on now. New episodes will drop at their regular times:

Sunday, July 6: New episode at 9 PM ET

Peacock maintains its standard release schedule despite the holiday, meaning Friday's episode aired as usual on July 4. The complete weekly schedule runs:

Sunday–Tuesday: New episodes

Wednesday: No episode

Thursday–Saturday: New episodes (including Aftersun on Saturdays)

All episodes stream exclusively on Peacock, previous seasons (including international versions like Love Island UK and Love Island Games) are also available on the platform.

Ad

Saturdays are set aside for the conversation show Aftersun at the Love Island villa. Aftersun is when fans can up on the newest dumped islanders' interviews, exclusive footage, a panel of famous show viewers, and all the rumors from the villa.

Recap: The most recent dumping

Ad

The July 3 episode delivered the season's biggest shakeup yet, sending five islanders home after America's votes were revealed. The bottom-ranked contestants— TJ Palma, Jaden Duggar, Gracyn Blackmore, Andreina Santos, and Austin Shepard— faced elimination, while Taylor Williams was controversially saved thanks to a deciding vote from Cierra Ortega.

The episode also unveiled fan polling results that crowned Pepe Garcia as the "most genuine guy" and Amaya Espinal as the "most trustworthy girl," while Taylor and Clarke ranked dead last in nearly every category. The fallout continues this weekend, with remaining islanders navigating new alliances and simmering tensions.

Ad

What can fans expect next?

Ad

With TJ and Iris' emotional split still fresh— and TJ's ex alleging he professed love just before entering the villa— trust issues are running high. Meanwhile, fan favorites like Amaya and Pepe dominate popularity polls, but the drama between Olandria, Huda, and Chelley threatens to upend the villa's balance.

As the season barrels toward its finale (expected in late July), viewers can expect:

More audience voting shaping recouplings and eliminations

Unresolved feuds, particularly between Taylor and Olandria

Potential new bombshells to test existing couples

Ad

For those needing to catch up, Peacock offers all season 7 episodes on demand. Tune in this weekend to see who survives the next round— and who gets their heart broken next.

Viewers play a crucial role in deciding the winning couple through the official Love Island USA app (free on iOS/Android). Voting sessions open during key episodes, requiring only a US phone number to participate. Recent polls have shown tight races, with fan favorites like Amaya and Pepe battling against dark horses like Olandria and Chris.

Ad

Love Island USA airs nightly (except Wednesdays) at 9 pm ET on Peacock.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author KD Know More