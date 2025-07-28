"Tastes like crunchy Jell-O" — Match Me Abroad star Harold tries pig ears to impress his Singaporean date

In the July 20, 2025, episode of Match Me Abroad season 2, titled Coming in Hot, matchmaker Dolly set up 43-year-old Harold on a date with Amber, someone who had never dated an American before. Harold wanted to leave a lasting impression on Amber, so he volunteered to try some Singaporean delicacies during their date, which included pig ears, pork skin, and other things.While he put up a brave face in front of Amber, he confessed before the cameras that it was an acquired taste.&quot;Pig ear tastes like crunchy Jell-O. It is slimy, it is smooth, next to cartilage, which is crunchy, unimaginably crunchy for being so soft as it is,&quot; Harold said.Despite his discomfort, the Match Me Abroad male cast member continued eating, hoping to spark a connection with Amber. However, Amber did not seem as invested in Harold as he was in her. While speaking to the cameras, she confessed that Harold lacked several qualities, mainly externally, that she wished her partner to have.Regardless, she was willing to give him and their date a fair chance to see if it could progress into something more.Match Me Abroad star Harold thinks Amber has a subtle sense of humor View this post on Instagram Instagram PostWhile driving up to his date, Harold spoke with Dolly, who taught him to try the &quot;light touch&quot; with his date. She explained that a light touch would mean gently placing his hand on the woman's lower arm to initiate a connection with her. According to Dolly, it would make the woman feel closer to him.While speaking to the Match Me Abroad cameras, Harold confessed that after his last date, he felt &quot;downtrodden&quot; and &quot;a little rejected,&quot; but he still wished to maintain a positive attitude. Having experienced love before, he knew the feeling existed; he just needed to be patient and find it again. Consequently, he wanted to apply Dolly's teachings to his next date, hoping to make things work.&quot;I'm going to put forth the energy I wish to attract. I'm gonna be myself, I'm gonna be energized and full of love and possibility. And I hope that she'll return it,&quot; he added. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe Match Me Abroad star tried the &quot;light touch&quot; technique with Dolly; however, he worried about coming across &quot;too serious&quot; and making his date uncomfortable. Dolly assured him it would bring positive results if he did it every now and then.While speaking to the cameras, Dolly stated that Amber, who had never been married before, wanted someone with passion. Consequently, she set her up with Harold, who had &quot;a lot of passion&quot; and &quot;a lot of ideas.&quot; She wished to pair him up with someone who would accept and appreciate him for who he was.Harold was instantly attracted to Amber and thought she had &quot;very pretty eyes&quot; and was dressed nicely. However, Amber had a different take on Harold.&quot;Harold seems very sweet and very gentle, but at the same time, he was not what I expected. Harold is a bit different, like, he's much chubbier, shorter, and I think it's okay that I am not so s*xually attracted to him. Sometimes, s*xual attraction can come at a later part,&quot; she said. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostLater on their date, they explored a food court and ordered chili crab, pig ears, pork skin, and buns. Harold tried the ears and thought they were &quot;interesting.&quot; He said it helped if he imagined eating overdone eggplants.Shortly after, Amber asked him what he did for leisure. Harold said that he was on vacation to meet her for leisure. Aside from that, he was always busy creating art and inventing things. Hearing that, Amber said, &quot;Right.&quot; Judging from her tone, Harold told the Match Me Abroad cameras that Amber had a &quot;very subtle sense of humor&quot; and was &quot;very quirky.&quot;Although he assumed there was a spark, he was not sure Amber felt the same way he did. Regardless, he hoped that she would be wooed by him so she would give him a second date.Match Me Abroad episodes are available to stream on Discovery+.