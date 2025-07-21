Who is 90 Day Fiancé alum Miona Bell dating now? Details explored

90 Day Fiancé alum Miona Bell first appeared on season 9 of the TLC series, during which she was married to Jibri Bell. However, their marriage failed to sustain itself, ending in a divorce after two years. Miona then went on to spark a romance with someone new. As of July 2025, Miona is dating Terzel Ron, a Senior Digital Producer at OWN: The Oprah Winfrey Network.Speculations surrounding Miona's new romance started circulating in November 2023, when she teased that she was seeing someone new via Instagram Stories. On April 30, 2024, the 90 Day Fiancé alum went Instagram official with Terzel. In the caption of the picture, she wrote &quot;Us,&quot; while she posed with Terzel, holding her pet dog.The news of her relationship with Terzel came shortly after Miona parted ways with her ex-husband, Jibri. By 2023, fans noticed Miona and Jibri spending time apart, as Jibri posted content from Thailand, while Miona stayed in Palm Springs.While the male cast member suggested that he had to end their relationship because he was not prepared to commit, Miona argued otherwise. She revealed via Instagram Story that she was the one who called it quits because Jibri failed to meet her expectations. Miona now enjoys her time with Terzel, posting with him quite often.More details on 90 Day Fiancé alum Miona Bell's boyfriend Terzel View this post on Instagram Instagram PostOn February 7, 2022, CNBC Make It published a feature on Miona's partner, Terzel, which described him as a self-made man who grew up in challenging circumstances. According to the report, Terzel grew up in a &quot;one-bedroom South Bronx apartment with three other siblings.&quot;His parents, undocumented immigrants from Guyana, could not afford dental care, so Terzel went through his teenage years with a missing front tooth. As a high school student, Terzel worked several part-time jobs, including tutoring, to cover his dental expenses. At the time, his mother's health insurance was not enough to cover such needs.His life experiences shaped his approach to money. While speaking to CNBC Make It, 90 Day Fiancé star Miona's boyfriend said:&quot;The most important lesson that I’ve learned is save money and money will save you.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostTerzel's perseverance earned him a full academic scholarship to New York University in Manhattan, where he pursued a degree in TV production. After struggling for years, he currently works at OWN. The 90 Day Fiancé star's partner previously worked with Peacock, Airtime, and ViacomCBS.Terzel eventually got into a relationship with Miona in 2023. A year later, the couple hit a major milestone in their relationship as they became homeowners in California. On July 6, 2024, Miona shared a reel with the caption saying:&quot;A few days before our birthday, we gave ourselves the only gift we wanted. At 25 and 27, we officially became California homeowners.&quot;Miona continues to flaunt her boyfriend on social media, sharing updates about her relationship among other things. On July 3, 2025, she shared a reel with Terzel, in which she revealed that her &quot;biggest flex&quot; was finding a man who had turned down Love Island for her &quot;after just 2 weeks of dating.&quot; She boasted, noting that Terzel was focused on &quot;Miona Island.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIn the comments section of the post, Terzel wrote:&quot;Lol the amount of “Island” shows I’ve turned down.&quot;On June 19, 2025, the 90 Day Fiancé fame shared another post, where she captured herself with Terzel in Times Square, New York. In the caption, she wrote that she felt &quot;incredible&quot; sharing a birthday with her &quot;soulmate.&quot;&quot;We turned 27&amp;29 this year and looking forward to many more together. Gemini Twins,&quot; she added.Earlier in the year, Miona documented herself looking at houses in Florida with Terzel, after which the couple bought a Mercedes car together. While Miona enjoys her life with Terzel, netizens await her return to the TLC series.90 Day Fiancé can be streamed on Max.