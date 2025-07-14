"Adnan and I definitely enjoy the finer things in life" — 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? star Tigerlily on the $12,000 toilets in her log cabin

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? season 9 released episode 2, titled Houston, We Have a Problem on July 13, 2025. It showed Tigerlily, who was six months pregnant, giving her friends, Cruz and Shay, a tour of her new log cabin, where she planned to start a new life with her husband, Adnan. One of the amenities of the country home was a $12,000 toilet, which Tigerlily hoped Adnan would like.

While speaking to the cameras, the 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, the female cast member said:

"Adnan and I definitely enjoy the finer things in life. So, a log cabin may look rustic, but our home is not skipping on luxury. Especially because this is where we're going to become a family."

Tigerlily had two $12,000 toilets in her house, which her friends were surprised to see. While demonstrating the features of the newly installed sets, Tigerlily accidentally set off the jet spray, spraying water into her friend's face. When her friend complained about the water getting into her mouth, Tigerlily told the cameras that the toilet had "filtered water," which was even "better" than bottled water.

The 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? alum added that the entire house had an "expensive" water system.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? star Tigerlily chimes in on her ongoing conflicts with Adnan

While speaking to the 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? cameras, Tigerlily revealed she was six months pregnant and that her entire body hurt. She added that she was "tired" and had "a lot" on her plate because she planned on moving into her country home "very soon."

Tigerlily showed her friends around the log cabin, explaining that although she was a "city girl," her favorite state was Montana. As a result, she wanted her country home to have that "cozy Montana vibe." However, the house still needed to be renovated.

"I just look around at the mess and I'm like, 'What do I even do with this? Where do I start?' I don't even know where to begin," she said.

Tigerlily then showed her friends the kids' room along with the $12,000 toilet bathroom. Cruz and Shay were shocked to hear that one toilet cost $12,000 and that Tigerlily had two of those.

They asked the 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? cast member if Adnan knew that she had spent $24,000 on toilets, to which she said, "I mean, he didn't really ask." Tigerlily was certain that once Adnan used it and liked it, he would not be bothered by its price.

Shortly after, the female cast member reminisced about how she and Adnan got together, recalling how she married him on the day she saw him in person. The following morning, Tigerlily was headed to the airport to receive Adnan.

While driving, she opened up about their ongoing conflicts, admitting that the past few months of their relationship were "like a roller coaster ride." What surprised Tigerlily the most was Adnan's strict religious beliefs. She shared that initially, Adnan was supportive of her practicing her religion. However, lately, he had tried to convince her to convert to his religion.

The 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? alum added that the topic of conversion was never raised at the time of their marriage. As a result, Tigerlily felt "blindsided" by Adnan's change in behavior. Although she had agreed to raise their child according to Adnan's religion, she became "overwhelmed" whenever he asked her to do the same.

Consequently, Tigerlily felt pressured, unable to manage her relationship with an "opinionated" and "vocal" husband.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? episodes can be streamed on Max.

