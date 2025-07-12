"I just want them to accept her" - 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After's Georgi expresses nervousness over introducing Darcey to his family

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After season 9 premiered on TLC on July 6, 2025, with its first episode titled "Welcome to the Party, Pal." The episode marked the return of several couples who had previously tied the knot or completed the K-1 visa process earlier in the franchise. They will now be navigating the real-life challenges that come after the honeymoon phase.

Episode 1 featured a dinner conversation between Georgi Rusev and Darcey Silva as the couple celebrated the latter's 50th birthday. They talked about Darcey reaching her 50s and what each felt about it.

Georgi soon turned the conversation to their upcoming trip to Bulgaria. In his confession, he shared that he was "nervous" about the trip as he hadn't been at home for over 13 years.

He was also anxious about introducing Darcey to his parents, revealing that he had never brought a partner home before. He just hoped that his parents would accept Darcey and everything would go as they had planned.

"I'm kind of nervous to go back Bulgaria. Haven't been home in 13 years. My parents never met Darcy in person. But also, I never met with my parents with any of my exes or with a woman. So, I don't know what to expect. I just want them to accept her and you know everything to go perfect," he said in his confessional.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After couple Georgi and Darcey discuss Darcey reaching her 40s

Georgi and Darcey celebrated Darcey’s 50th birthday with a romantic dinner date in the premiere episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After season 9.

Darcey kicked off their celebratory dinner date, expressing her excitement for her birthday. Georgi then raised a toast to his wife but hesitated, admitting he wanted to avoid mentioning her age.

"Happy birthday... For my beautiful wife... For your... birthday. I don’t want to say the age," the 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After star told Darcey.

In response, Darcey, who seemingly appeared playful, asked Georgi if he was "scared" to say her age. Before he could answer, she assured him that it was okay to say that she was "50," implying that she was confident and open about her age.

Georgi chimed in, claiming that he wasn't afraid of mentioning Darcey’s age. He went on to make a joke about her age, saying that she was halfway to reaching her 100s.

Later, when Georgi asked his 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After partner how she was feeling being 50, she responded:

"I’m aging like fine wine! Do you want to take a sip?"

Georgi then diverted their conversation to their trip to Bulgaria and told Darcey that they need to start learning Bulgarian.

"So, we need to start learning Bulgarian because soon we're going there. Well, I don't know how to feel about going back there. Definitely miss my family. I haven't seen them in a long time. But in person, I never introduce nobody to my parents. So, you're the first woman that I'm going to bring home and that's a big thing," the 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After star told Darcey.

Darcey and Georgi's journey on 90 Day Fiancé

90 Day Fiancé star Darcey Silva made her franchise debut with Before the 90 Days season 1, where she explored her relationship with then-boyfriend Jesse Meester. However, their tumultuous relationship was plagued by frequent conflicts and emotional breakdowns, leading to them eventually going their separate ways.

She returned for season 3 to pursue her connection with Tom Brooks. However, like before, this relationship of hers also ended in a heartbreak.

Darcey met Georgi Rusev during the debut season of Darcey & Stacey. It followed her and her twin sister, Stacey, as they supported each other through their relationships and professional lives.

In the 90 Day Fiancé spin-off series, Georgi was introduced as a Bulgarian masseur living in the U.S. He instantly became Darcey's new love interest, and the two went on to navigate a whirlwind romance filled with emotional highs and lows.

Despite several breakups and reunions, Georgi and Darcey stayed connected before getting married in November 2023.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After season 9 episodes premiere every Sunday on TLC.

