⁠"It's been exhausting" - Match me Abroad star Sarah opens up on her dating life in America

Match Me Abroad season 2, episode 4 premiered on TLC on July 13, 2025. The episode continued with the journey of seven American contestants as they sought the help of expert matchmakers to find love abroad.

Episode 4 marked the debut of 36-year-old contestant Sarah. In the episode, she discussed her career, past love life, and opened up about her reasons for joining the show. She shared that it had been challenging for her to find love in America, describing her overall experience as "exhausting".

"It's been challenging for me to find love in the United States. It's been exhausting, we'll put it that way," she shared.

Sarah noted that she had dated some Americans before, but found that they weren't ready to commit to marriage and having kids. So now she is looking to find love in Singapore as she believes they have all the qualities she needs, one of them being "family-oriented."

Match Me Abroad star Sarah explains her reason for joining the show

In Match Me Abroad season 2 episode 4, Sarah shared that she was a 36-year-old business owner residing in Houston, Texas. She runs her own online jewelry and accessory shop, where she sells unique phone cases, stickers, and a variety of other items.

Sarah said that she loves helping women "look and feel beautiful" through her work. She emphasized the importance of self-confidence, explaining:

"I'm so happy with who I am today, but it hasn't always been that way."

She continued:

"I've worked very hard on myself physically and internally and with my business, and I am just finally happy where I am today. So, I'm very excited to go find love in Singapore."

Furthermore, during her introductory confessional, Sarah mentioned that she had flown all the way from America to Singapore in search of love. She brought her mom along with her as she said that her mom was her best friend, and that if she hadn't brought her, she would have spent most of the time on her phone talking to her.

The Match Me Abroad star chose to find love in Singapore because she believes that Singaporean men have it all going on for them. She said that she loves the way Singaporean men treat their women with the utmost respect and believes that they are very family-oriented.

"But I also love a man that is successful as an entrepreneur, who has strong work ethic, and Singaporean men are a triple threat. They're brainy and have good personalities. And of course, Singaporean men are very hot," she added.

The Match Me Abroad star continued:

"They have the thick head of hair, they're masculine, and a lot of them are very fit and I'm into that. Like, give me Nick Young from Crazy Rich Asians any day and I'll be so happy."

Sarah said that she was looking for love outside of America because she had tried dating in the country before and never found a man who aligned with the values she wanted in them.

The Match Me Abroad star shared that she had a relationship where she was very close to getting married. But one day her partner told her that he didn't want to have children, knowing that it was a "non-negotiable" for her.

The conversation broke her down to a point where she shared that she was lying in her bathtub, crying while thinking about setting since she didn't want to lose her partner. However, she knew that she deserved more, so she broke off their engagement.

Sarah noted that she dated after that incident, but always faced a similar problem where the guys she was dating weren't ready to commit to marriage and having children.

Match Me Abroad season 2 episodes are released every Sunday on TLC.

