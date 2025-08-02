90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way- Release date, trailer and more explored

The highly anticipated seventh season of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way is set to premiere on Monday, September 8, 2025, at 8 pm ET on TLC. The season will feature six couples, four new pairs and two returning fan favorites, embarking on international love journeys.This season will have the Americans relocating to their partners' home countries, navigating cultural clashes, financial struggles, and family tensions. Among the returning couples are Jenny and Sumit, who finally move in with Sumit’s parents, and Luke and Madelein, whose lavish wedding plans are threatened by trust issues.A newly released trailer teases explosive moments, including Madelein accusing Luke of infidelity before smashing a dessert in his face. With filming locations spanning from Aruba to rural England, season 7 aims to deliver the franchise’s signature mix of romance and chaos.Watch the 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way trailer belowThe season 7 trailer shows the couples confronting love under pressure. Highlights include Chloe, who says:“I’m leaving a six‑figure job to move to Aruba because I fell in love with a man on a pirate ship.”The trailer hints at confrontations, including Madelein’s dessert-throwing meltdown and Sumit’s family meddling in Jenny’s life. She’s shown laughing nervously, signaling both joy and apprehension about leaving everything behind.Meanwhile, in another arc, Manon grimly tells the camera, “The American dream is actually killing me,” while partner Anthony adds, “We are moving to France to save our marriage.”The couples soon realize relocation isn’t just romantic on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way. Emotional fireworks erupt mid-trailer when Madelein confronts Luke over suspected infidelity. She blurts,“Do you think I’m f‑‑‑ing stupid?” before throwing a floral dessert across the room and storming away, visibly tearful.Elsewhere, Pattiya and Dylan, who have weathered a two-decade-long long-distance relationship, are shown passionately reunited at the airport. Pattiya must navigate the realities of life in Tasmania and Dylan’s close relationship with his mother.Across continents in a quiet English village, Greta and Matthew, veteran vegans and cat lovers, must grapple with adjusting to life with Matthew’s parents under one roof. Returning couples also receive emotional returns in the trailer. Jenny and Sumit, who endured cultural opposition and a secret marriage, now face the challenge of living with Sumit’s parents in India, a shift that tests boundaries, privacy, and the strength of their bond.The couples in 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way View this post on Instagram Instagram Post90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, this season introduces four new couples, each facing unique hurdles. Greta, who is from Oklahoma, and Matthew, from England, bonded over veganism and cats but now face culture shock in a quiet English village, with Matthew’s parents living under the same roof.Meanwhile, Chloe uproots her life for Johny, a &quot;booze cruise host.&quot; Chloe is from Massachusetts, and Johny’s tropical romance is tested by his flirtatious job in Aruba and her family’s skepticism.Pattiya and Dylan’s decade-long, on-again-off-again relationship culminates in a move to Tasmania, where Dylan’s close ties to his mother stir tension. Lastly, Anthony and Manon relocate to France with their toddler, sharing a bed with their child as financial and marital strains mount.The 90 Day returning couple Jenny and Sumit, after years of familial opposition, finally have his parents’ blessing but must adjust to living together under their roof. Meanwhile, Luke and Madelein’s wedding plans spiral as accusations of cheating and money woes arise.This season evolves the franchise’s framework by blending in geographic diversity. From Claudia's reflection on culture shock to Chloe's leap into the unknown, 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 7 positions each couple at a crossroads of commitment, culture, and self-discovery.Season 7 of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way premieres on September 8, 2025, at 8 pm ET on TLC.