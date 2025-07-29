"It had to be done"— 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After star Gino reflects on his recent conversation with Jasmine

The latest 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After season 9 episode 4 was released on July 27, 2025. Among the key incidents featured in the episode were conversations between Gino and Jasmine.In the previous episode, Gino opened up to Jasmine about meeting someone, a woman. He gave Jasmine her things, including some clothes and a coffee machine. After he left, he shared what had happened and how he didn't like to have such conversations.&quot;I think I pretty much said everything I wanted to say. I don't like to have these kind of conversations, but, it had to be done. I...I...I believe Jasmine tricked me into this open marriage idea. She had Matt selected and she proposed an open marriage to cover her a*s so that her and Matt no longer had to hide their relationship. Who does that?&quot; said Gino.90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After season 9 episode 4: Jasmine and Gino share their sides of how things unfolded between them View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe latest 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After season 9 episode featured Jasmine sitting in the parking lot after Gino left. Their conversation was featured in the previous episode, when he returned some of her things.After Gino left, Jasmine sat in the parking lot and messaged Matt to come get her. While sitting alone with her things, Jasmine got emotional.&quot;The things he's accusing me of, what is the f*cking evidence? He doesn't care. He wants to believe whatever the f*ck he wants to believe,&quot; she confessed.On the other hand, while driving, 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After star Gino reflected on his relationship with Jasmine. He said that despite his not liking having such conversations, it had to be &quot;done.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostGino noted that Jasmine &quot;tricked&quot; him into an open marriage. Before she convinced him, she had already &quot;selected&quot; Matt.&quot;I just have a hard time believing Jasmine nowadays because she's lied to me so many times. I don't know when she's telling the truth or not,&quot; added Gino.Meanwhile, Jasmine, who was still in the parking lot, was waiting for Matt. Soon, he arrived, and she went with him.In her private confession, 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After star Jasmine said the reason that Gino had for divorce was something that &quot;hurt&quot; her the most.&quot;Matt's phone number is in my record. But Gino knew that I was friends with Matt, and he will give me rides to the gym,&quot; she said. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostFurther, Jasmine noted that she had a &quot;good explanation&quot; for the calls she had with Matt. She said that Gino could hate her for any other reason except the Matt one.She referred to the situation as someone receiving a life sentence for a crime they never committed. That's how Jasmine felt when Gino told her about the marriage. She didn't like that the reason behind that was Matt.To find out more about what happened between Gino and Jasmine, fans can stream 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After season 9 episode 4 on TLC.