  • home icon
  • Reality TV
  • "It had to be done"— 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After star Gino reflects on his recent conversation with Jasmine

"It had to be done"— 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After star Gino reflects on his recent conversation with Jasmine

By Gira Rathod
Published Jul 29, 2025 16:28 GMT
90 Day Fianc&eacute;: Happily Ever After
90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After star Gino (middle) with co-stars Rob (left) and Brandon (right) (Image Source: Instagram/ @gpalazz2)

The latest 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After season 9 episode 4 was released on July 27, 2025. Among the key incidents featured in the episode were conversations between Gino and Jasmine.

Ad

In the previous episode, Gino opened up to Jasmine about meeting someone, a woman. He gave Jasmine her things, including some clothes and a coffee machine. After he left, he shared what had happened and how he didn't like to have such conversations.

"I think I pretty much said everything I wanted to say. I don't like to have these kind of conversations, but, it had to be done. I...I...I believe Jasmine tricked me into this open marriage idea. She had Matt selected and she proposed an open marriage to cover her a*s so that her and Matt no longer had to hide their relationship. Who does that?" said Gino.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After season 9 episode 4: Jasmine and Gino share their sides of how things unfolded between them

Ad

The latest 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After season 9 episode featured Jasmine sitting in the parking lot after Gino left. Their conversation was featured in the previous episode, when he returned some of her things.

After Gino left, Jasmine sat in the parking lot and messaged Matt to come get her. While sitting alone with her things, Jasmine got emotional.

"The things he's accusing me of, what is the f*cking evidence? He doesn't care. He wants to believe whatever the f*ck he wants to believe," she confessed.
Ad

On the other hand, while driving, 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After star Gino reflected on his relationship with Jasmine. He said that despite his not liking having such conversations, it had to be "done."

Ad

Gino noted that Jasmine "tricked" him into an open marriage. Before she convinced him, she had already "selected" Matt.

"I just have a hard time believing Jasmine nowadays because she's lied to me so many times. I don't know when she's telling the truth or not," added Gino.

Meanwhile, Jasmine, who was still in the parking lot, was waiting for Matt. Soon, he arrived, and she went with him.

Ad

In her private confession, 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After star Jasmine said the reason that Gino had for divorce was something that "hurt" her the most.

"Matt's phone number is in my record. But Gino knew that I was friends with Matt, and he will give me rides to the gym," she said.
Ad

Further, Jasmine noted that she had a "good explanation" for the calls she had with Matt. She said that Gino could hate her for any other reason except the Matt one.

She referred to the situation as someone receiving a life sentence for a crime they never committed. That's how Jasmine felt when Gino told her about the marriage. She didn't like that the reason behind that was Matt.

To find out more about what happened between Gino and Jasmine, fans can stream 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After season 9 episode 4 on TLC.

About the author
Gira Rathod

Gira Rathod

Twitter icon

Gira is a reality TV enthusiast who also cherishes exploring the wonders of Mother Nature. With a touch of wanderlust and a true explorer, she enjoys collecting stones from her travels, a reminder of the beauty she encounters. When not crafting insightful articles, you'll find her binge-watching Netflix shows, capturing nature's magic through photography and videography, and singing along to Taylor Swift.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Somava
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications