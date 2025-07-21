  • home icon
  • Reality TV
  • “I’m such an idiot” — 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? star Jasmine gets emotional when Gino tells her about Natalie

“I’m such an idiot” — 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? star Jasmine gets emotional when Gino tells her about Natalie

By Shweta Zaveri
Modified Jul 21, 2025 17:09 GMT
Jasmine from 90 Day Fianc&eacute;: Happily Ever After? season 9 (Image via Instagram/@jasminepanama)
Jasmine from 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? season 9 (Image via Instagram/@jasminepanama)

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? season 9, episode 3 was released on July 20, 2025. Titled, You Can't Handle the Truth, the episode documented the conversation between Gino and Jasmine after the former returned from his trip to Las Vegas. He told Jasmine he had met Natalie there and lived with her for three days.

Ad

Jasmine didn't take that well and got emotional. She didn't like that Gino was traveling with the other woman while being married to her.

"I'm such a dumb, Gino. I'm such an idiot," Jasmine said.

Gino argued that not only was he fighting with Jasmine since she moved to Michigan, but they weren't even staying together as a married couple. He blamed her for breaking every rule with their open marriage situation and accused her of cheating on him with Matt before he agreed to keep their marriage open.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

What did Gino and Jasmine talk about on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? season 9 episode 3

Ad

When Gino met Jasmine after coming back from Las Vegas, he returned her coffee machine, which she had given him as a gift. Seeing her clothes in his trunk, Jasmine said in a 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? confessional that it didn't look like Gino was trying to take her back. She wondered out loud why Gino had asked to meet her.

Gino then revealed to her on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? that he had recently met a woman, and he went to Las Vegas to see her. Jasmine objected to his actions, given the fact that they were married. But he defended himself, saying he hadn't lived with Jasmine for four months.

Ad
"I actually had a good time with her," revealed Gino.

He said he wasn't used to having a good time because whenever he was with Jasmine, all they did was fight. He couldn't be himself with her, nor could they have a good time. Jasmine rhetorically asked Gino if he was comparing three days of togetherness with Natalie to five years of marriage. She said that even she could make any man "the happiest" in three days in Vegas.

Ad

Gino noted that they had been fighting since he met her, and the only time they weren't was when Jasmine was in Panama. After Jasmine came to Michigan, they were fighting since day one. He told her that his date with Natalie was good, they had a good connection, and Natalie wanted to see him again.

To this, Jasmine got emotional and told him that she had missed him. She noted that he was happy now and had found the "perfect woman" who was going to give him things that she couldn't. She said all her stuff was still packed because she was waiting for him to tell her he missed her and that he wanted to fix things with her.

Ad
Ad
"You were totally breaking all the open marriage rules. You were going to the gym all the time, for eight hours a day," said Gino.

Here, he referred to Jasmine's connection with her gym buddy Matt, which he had asked her not to pursue because he didn't want her to have any romantic connections with the people she chose to sleep with in their open marriage.

Ad

He also revealed on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? that he had recently discovered that Jasmine had cheated on him with Matt. He stated that he had looked at Jasmine's phone records and had found that she was talking to Matt four months before he agreed to the open marriage.

New episodes of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? season 9 are released on Sundays at 8 pm ET on TLC.

About the author
Shweta Zaveri

Shweta Zaveri

Shweta is an experienced reporter and reviewer for shows and movies. She likes binging on Reality TV in her free time and her study at the film school gives her a special edge with her reviews. She also holds a fashion diploma which indoctrinates her deeper into pop culture. She's an avid backpacker and likes all things related to lifestyle.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Shweta Zaveri
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications