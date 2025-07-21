“I’m such an idiot” — 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? star Jasmine gets emotional when Gino tells her about Natalie

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? season 9, episode 3 was released on July 20, 2025. Titled, You Can't Handle the Truth, the episode documented the conversation between Gino and Jasmine after the former returned from his trip to Las Vegas. He told Jasmine he had met Natalie there and lived with her for three days.Jasmine didn't take that well and got emotional. She didn't like that Gino was traveling with the other woman while being married to her.&quot;I'm such a dumb, Gino. I'm such an idiot,&quot; Jasmine said.Gino argued that not only was he fighting with Jasmine since she moved to Michigan, but they weren't even staying together as a married couple. He blamed her for breaking every rule with their open marriage situation and accused her of cheating on him with Matt before he agreed to keep their marriage open.What did Gino and Jasmine talk about on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? season 9 episode 3 View this post on Instagram Instagram PostWhen Gino met Jasmine after coming back from Las Vegas, he returned her coffee machine, which she had given him as a gift. Seeing her clothes in his trunk, Jasmine said in a 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? confessional that it didn't look like Gino was trying to take her back. She wondered out loud why Gino had asked to meet her.Gino then revealed to her on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? that he had recently met a woman, and he went to Las Vegas to see her. Jasmine objected to his actions, given the fact that they were married. But he defended himself, saying he hadn't lived with Jasmine for four months.&quot;I actually had a good time with her,&quot; revealed Gino.He said he wasn't used to having a good time because whenever he was with Jasmine, all they did was fight. He couldn't be himself with her, nor could they have a good time. Jasmine rhetorically asked Gino if he was comparing three days of togetherness with Natalie to five years of marriage. She said that even she could make any man &quot;the happiest&quot; in three days in Vegas.Gino noted that they had been fighting since he met her, and the only time they weren't was when Jasmine was in Panama. After Jasmine came to Michigan, they were fighting since day one. He told her that his date with Natalie was good, they had a good connection, and Natalie wanted to see him again.To this, Jasmine got emotional and told him that she had missed him. She noted that he was happy now and had found the &quot;perfect woman&quot; who was going to give him things that she couldn't. She said all her stuff was still packed because she was waiting for him to tell her he missed her and that he wanted to fix things with her. View this post on Instagram Instagram Post&quot;You were totally breaking all the open marriage rules. You were going to the gym all the time, for eight hours a day,&quot; said Gino.Here, he referred to Jasmine's connection with her gym buddy Matt, which he had asked her not to pursue because he didn't want her to have any romantic connections with the people she chose to sleep with in their open marriage.He also revealed on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? that he had recently discovered that Jasmine had cheated on him with Matt. He stated that he had looked at Jasmine's phone records and had found that she was talking to Matt four months before he agreed to the open marriage.New episodes of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? season 9 are released on Sundays at 8 pm ET on TLC.