“He blocked me everywhere” — Jasmine talks about managing her relationships with Matt and Gino on 90 Day Fiancé

The latest season of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? has brought plenty of drama, but few storylines are as complicated as Jasmine Pineda’s love triangle with her husband, Gino Palazzolo, and her child’s father, Matt Branis. In a recent episode, Jasmine revealed that Gino had suddenly cut off all communication.&quot;You know what is kind of weird, he blocked me everywhere, except for email,&quot; Jasmine says. &quot;I've been sending him infinite amount of email and he's not even responding. He's giving me zero contact, zero communication, so I don't know what's going on.&quot;Jasmine and Gino first appeared on 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days in 2022. Despite their tumultuous dynamic, the couple married in June 2023. However, their marriage took an unexpected turn when therapist Reba Corrine Thomas suggested an open relationship during their stint on 90 Day: The Last Resort.The love triangle that started on 90 Day Fiancé View this post on Instagram Instagram PostJasmine first crossed paths with Matt at her Michigan gym while still married to Gino and introduced Matt as a &quot;friend&quot; during 90 Day: The Last Resort. After convincing her reluctant husband to open their marriage, she promised that no emotional attachments would form with Matt.But reality took a sharp turn when Jasmine became pregnant with Matt's child and subsequently relocated to Miami with him, leaving fans questioning the true nature of their relationship. Now, with a baby daughter together, Matt has officially joined the 90 Day Fiancé universe as a supporting cast member, but their co-parenting situation is far from smooth.Jasmine also recently confirmed tensions between her and Gino, revealing that he abruptly blocked her on all platforms. She was then made aware that Gino was seeing someone else, which might have been the reason for the blockings. In a recent episode, Gino also calls her a cheater and says, &quot;How could I be so stupid?&quot;Despite their separation, financial and legal ties remain, as Gino is still legally responsible for Jasmine under her K-1 visa sponsorship, a fact that has led to further tension.Matt and Jasmine on 90 Day Fiancé View this post on Instagram Instagram PostJasmine posted a funny post that was badly edited, showing Gino being replaced with Matt, and she captioned the image saying, &quot;New season of my happily ever after: I’m the flame that’s gonna burn down every fake friend, useless lover(s), and snakes. Welcome to hell, baby, and trust me, it’s all because of me.&quot;Meanwhile, Jasmine’s relationship with Matt has also faced turbulence. Initially introduced as a casual partner in their open marriage arrangement, Matt has since become the father of Jasmine’s child, Matilda. However, his demeanor on the show and in Jasmine’s social media posts suggests increasing discomfort with their living situation.Fans have noticed that Matt looks disinterested in recent episodes, leading to speculation that he may regret being in the relationship. Tension grew after Jasmine revealed Matt thinks she’s a “hoarder” and might need an “intervention” because of their messy home—an ironic twist since she used to complain about Gino’s hygiene.Despite their issues, Matt stays involved for their daughter’s sake. Though their relationship seems rocky, neither has talked about breaking up, leaving fans to wonder if they’ll remain co-parents or try to fix things romantically.Watch 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? on Sundays at 8 pm ET on TLC.