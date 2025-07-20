“We got in a small little fight”- 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? star Gino tells Natalie about his disagreement with Jasmine

  • home icon
By Shweta Zaveri
Modified Jul 20, 2025 15:10 GMT
Gino from 90 Day Fianc&eacute;: Happily Ever After? season 9 (Image via Instagram/@gpalazz2)
Gino from 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? season 9 (Image via Instagram/@gpalazz2)

Episode 2 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? season 9 came out on July 13. The episode documented Gino and Jasmine on their last date before the former left her city, Las Vegas.

Here, he told her about the last fight he had with Jasmine and also revealed that he was in an open marriage with her. The news came as a shock to Natalie because she thought Gino's wife had left him, and he had the potential to be her partner.

"We got into a small little fight," Gino revealed.

He told her that following their fight, Jasmine had left him to spend the night with Matt, her partner in their open marriage. Natalie left him, saying she needed time to process everything because he hadn't mentioned his open marriage to her during their months-long chat.

What Gino told Natalie about his fight with Jasmine on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? season 9 episode 2

The previous episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? showed Gino going on his first date with Natalie. He went to Las Vegas, a city where she lived after he and Jasmine agreed on keeping their marriage open. In episode 2, Gino told the cameras that it was his last date with Natalie before he left Vegas.

He also said that their connection had grown quickly in a short period. He added that he was feeling happy and joyful, which were things he hadn't felt with Jasmine in a long time, and he was missing those things a lot. Natalie also admitted to the cameras that her connection with Gino had grown stronger in a very short time. However, she said she didn't know what happened between him and Jasmine.

"There's a lot to unpack and I wanna get to the bottom of it," said Natalie.

She then asked Gino how he felt the night before, and he stated that he had a good time. Natalie said she felt nervous, and that was because she had a lot of questions to ask him. She then asked him whether, after his fight with Jasmine, she was staying or leaving.

Describing his fight with Jasmine on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, Gino said that they had a small fight during the day where Jasmine said she was going to go to the gym and wasn't going to come back home because she didn't like the way he had talked to her. Gino said he was pissed off, so he asked her to leave and not come back.

When Natalie demanded to know where Jasmine was staying, Gino revealed that she was staying at Matt's. He then shared that they agreed to be in an open relationship, and Matt was the guy Jasmine was seeing. He said that he was letting Jasmine sleep with Matt because he couldn't be intimate with her. That was because they fought so frequently, there was little space for intimacy.

The solution to this was to find partners outside to be intimate with, and he thought that in time, they would gravitate back to each other and close their relationship. This confession of Gino came as a shock to Natalie.

She came to a 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? confessional to say that she was speaking to Gino for so many months, but he hadn't mentioned his open marriage even once. She was under the impression that he was willing to be in a relationship with her. She believed that Gino should have told her about the same, and thought she was being used as a pawn against Jasmine.

New episodes of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? season 9 come out on Sundays at 8 pm ET on TLC.

