"He legitimately thinks that I'm cheating on him"- Kara talks about her relationship with Guillermo on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? 

In the latest episodes of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, Kara Leona and Guillermo Rojer appeared to be facing serious marital problems. The couple, who were first introduced to the public during season 9 and got married in 2021 after meeting in the Dominican Republic, were shown struggling with trust, communication, and professional choices.On 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? episode 4, after seeing Kara laughing and sending frequent messages on her phone, Guillermo began to doubt her faithfulness. Following this, Kara told the producers of the show:&quot;A few days ago, Guillermo saw me laughing and writing on my phone, and he legitimately thinks that I’m cheating on him.&quot;This left viewers wondering if their relationship was indeed over. At the time of writing, neither formally declared a divorce or separation. However, the duo unfollowed each other on Instagram and removed pictures of each other from their respective accounts.The 90 Day Fiancé couple looks for each other's support in the show View this post on Instagram Instagram PostDuring the episode, Kara denied any wrongdoing and stated that she would never cheat on him. When both of them revealed during therapy that they had been sleeping in separate bedrooms, it exacerbated their intimacy problems and revealed how emotionally and physically disconnected they were.In episode 3, it was revealed that Guillermo had left his work, which also provided health insurance for the family, to follow his long-held dream of becoming a pilot. This decision seemed to catch Kara off guard. She described it as being &quot;irresponsible,&quot; particularly considering that they share parenting responsibilities for their newborn son, Nicolas.Kara has also been working to advance her career as a Bachata singer. Guillermo expressed feeling unsupported in his aviation goals, while Kara acknowledged in a joint counseling session that she felt &quot;invisible&quot; when he stopped attending her performances. Guillermo opened up to his co-worker about how he did not listen to the type of Bachata that Kara performed, which is why she could have felt unsupported.In episode 4, Kara tearfully confessed:&quot;We can't even talk without it devolving into a fight.&quot;Life as a co-parenting couple View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe 90 Day Fiancé couple deleted most of their Instagram photos of each other by the end of July 2025. Guillermo's content is mostly about Nicolas, whereas Kara's account now nearly exclusively concentrates on her music, with some pictures featuring their son. Notably, they no longer follow each other on social media and have also not been seen wearing a wedding ring in recent public appearances or posts.With tension escalating throughout the season, many viewers are now looking to the upcoming Tell All special for answers. The 90 Day Fiancé cast members usually use this reunion episode as a chance to address rumors and share relationship updates.Whether Kara and Guillermo's present difficulties are a temporary setback or the start of a long-term split is still up in the air. What is clear, however, is that both continue to prioritize parenting their son, suggesting that even if their marriage ends, they may still find a way to remain amicable partners in parenting.Viewers can follow the unfolding drama on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, airing Sundays at 8 pm ET on TLC, with streaming available on Max and Discovery+.