"We put our romantic relationship on pause" — Summer House's Lindsay announces split from boyfriend, Turner

Summer House season 9 released Part 2 of its reunion on Wednesday, June 4, 2025. The segment saw host Andy Cohen ask Lindsay Hubbard if she and her boyfriend, Turner Kufe, lived together. Lindsay revealed that they no longer lived together or shared the same relationship, and explained:

"We put our romantic relationship on pause for now."

The Summer House star added that Turner and she had decided to dedicate themselves to becoming the "best parents" they could be together for their daughter Gemma, who they welcomed in December 2024.

The news of their split surprised Lindsay's co-stars as well as Andy, as it came only months after the pair had their daughter. Lindsay, however, reiterated that they were "an amazing team" of co-parents.

Lindsay and Turner briefly dated in 2020 before rekindling their relationship in early 2024. Six months into their relationship, the former couple announced their pregnancy.

"We are like the best of friends" — Summer House alum Lindsay Hubbard on her current dynamics with Turner

As soon as Lindsay broke the news, her co-stars shared their opinions and shock, noting that Lindsay and Turner did not appear to be a separated couple. Gabby Prescod confirmed it was "hard to tell," while West Wilson added that he was with the duo the week prior and could not "clock that" either.

"Yeah, because you wouldn't know," Lindsay said.

The Summer House alum further stunned the cast by revealing that they were not even together during the premiere party. She then spoke about their current dynamics, saying:

"We are like the best of friends. Even on the weekend, when we don't have our nanny and it's just the two of us tag-teaming, being parents, we're out to brunch, we're going to visit friends."

When Andy asked the Bravo star if Turner slept over, she answered in the affirmative, saying he stayed over "half the week." However, she mentioned that they did not have a physical relationship.

When prodded by Andy, Lindsay expressed that she was not mentally prepared to date other people and was fairly certain Turner was not dating someone else either.

Lindsay then clarified that she would not allow Turner to sleep over if he was involved with other women.

Gabby praised Lindsay and Turner's decision, calling it "mature," and added that although Turner was a "great dad," he was not the right person for Lindsay, romantically.

"I think that's a level of maturity to realize instead of trying to force and make it work just to stay a family. It's like, 'I'm gonna try to find somebody else who can be the man for me and not the dad because Gemma already has a dad,'" she expressed.

Andy echoed the sentiment, encouraging her to figure out the "co-parenting thing." Lindsay agreed, stating they still had "a lot" to figure out regarding parenting, co-parenting, and their differing lifestyles, with her being a public figure and him being a private person.

The Summer House star had been vocal about her relationship struggles with Turner. In the finale of the Bravo show, she spoke about the contention her public status had caused in her relationship. While she liked posting Gemma on social media, Turner was not a fan.

At the reunion, Lindsay mentioned it was "a struggle," noting it was "hard" to agree on things since both had contrasting lifestyles.

"Dad is private, mom is public, and what does that make baby? It’s hard," she said.

She expressed that, irrespective of her efforts, she would always be known as "Lindsay from Summer House," implying she could not change her public status.

Lindsay was previously engaged to co-star Carl Radke. However, their engagement ended in the summer of 2023, after which she reconnected with former flame Turner. In July 2024, the pair announced their pregnancy, but parted ways five months after having Gemma.

Summer House episodes are available to stream on Peacock.

