Summer House season 9 reunion recap: Paige addresses her breakup while Ciara gets emotional about her mom’s marriage

The reunion episode of Summer House season 9, i.e., episode 16, was released on May 28. It was part 1 of the two-part reunion and featured the entire cast of the show. It documented Paige talking about her breakup with Craig, West addressing his fallout with Ciara, and her getting emotional about her mom's new marriage.

Ad

Paige reinstated what she said about Craig getting her a ring before the breakup, after she talked about the same in the final episode. She said she thought he was lying about bringing her a ring.

Ciara got emotional while sharing that her mom had been married a couple of times, and she was just tired of getting to know new people. She also talked about the time when she went to a retreat to shut herself out.

Ad

Trending

What Paige said about her breakup with Craig on Summer House season 9 reunion

Previous episodes of the show saw Paige addressing her differences in opinion with Craig. While he wanted her to settle with him, she wanted to wait and focus on her career first. In the final episode of Summer House, Paige shared that Craig was surprised by her decision to break up and accused her of stepping back right before he was going to give her a ring.

Ad

Ad

Andy Cohen, the host of the Summer House reunion, mentioned that while the move surprised Craig, Paige had been seen moving toward it throughout the season. She stated they had been discussing the breakup since the year before it happened, so it wasn't entirely sudden.

She then shared that she didn't believe he was going to give her a ring. Andy pointed out the time when Craig appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen and said that he had returned the ring that very morning.

Ad

"How convenient, the day he's on Watch...him and his new girlfriend went and returned my ring? I don't think so Andy, that's insane," Paige said.

Lindsay mentioned how Craig had also said Paige made him buy the ring. Paige said that was a lie, too. Agreeing with Paige, Lindsay stated that one couldn't just return a custom ring a year after it was purchased.

Ad

Ciara gets emotional about her mother's new marriage on Summer House season 9 reunion

Reading out a Summer House fan question, Andy noted how it was harder for Ciara to deal with her situation with West because she was going through a tough time because of a shift in her family dynamic. Andy asked her to elaborate on that.

Ad

Ciara said that towards the end of her relationship with West, her mom got married again, and it affected her more than she thought it would. She teared up as she said how her mom had been married a couple of times, and as a daughter, she didn't have the capacity to get to know another person.

She then shared that she had disappeared for two weeks during Christmas because she went to a retreat in Costa Rica to shut things out.

Ad

"I try to forget the holidays sometimes, cause it's really hard," she added.

She said he did so because the burden of not speaking with her dad was getting to her. That, paired with Christmas and her birthday coming together towards the end of the year, added to her worries, and she decided to go to the retreat to take a break.

She then shared that she still hadn't spoken to her dad, and while things were okay with her mom, they hadn't discussed the core of their issues. She got emotional as she stated that her mom deserved "great love," but settled for subpar. She concluded the topic, stating that the experience taught her what to do with her own family.

Ad

New episodes of Summer House season 9 come out on Wednesdays at 9 pm ET on Bravo.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shweta Zaveri Shweta is an experienced reporter and reviewer for shows and movies. She likes binging on Reality TV in her free time and her study at the film school gives her a special edge with her reviews. She also holds a fashion diploma which indoctrinates her deeper into pop culture. She's an avid backpacker and likes all things related to lifestyle. Know More