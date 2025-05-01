“Make me feel better about what?”- Summer House star Ciara snaps at Jesse over his intentions

Summer House season 9 episode 12 was released on April 30. The episode saw Paige, Amanda, and Lindsay confronting Jesse after they saw him getting close to Ciara and flirting with her despite exclusively dating Lexi. Jesse said that he was only being nice to Ciara and flirting with her because he wanted her to feel better after her split with West.

"Make me feel better about what?" quipped Ciara, who was standing where the conversation happened.

Episode 12 also saw a confrontation between Jesse and Lexi as the latter accused him of not understanding his mistake. It further saw Kyle and Amanda talking about having children, and documented Lindsay's visit to the doctor's office for a checkup on her pregnancy.

Jesse has been in a love triangle with Lexi and Ciara, as some of the previous episodes of the show showed him telling his friends that he would date Ciara. At the same time, he was seen dating the Summer House newbie Lexi.

What happened between Jesse and Ciara on Summer House season 9 episode 12

The whole conversation started with Lindsay, Paige, and Amanda confronting Jesse at the pool party in the Summer House episode 12. Seeing a drink in his hand, Amanda asked if he was drinking his feelings away. Jesse said that he was just drinking a normal amount at a party because he was expecting to have fun at it.

She then asked Jesse what was going on in his life and how he was feeling about it. Jesse said:

"My friends are taking, like, the worst of anything I say and saying that directly to Lexi."

He said that was shifting the energy of every conversation he was having with Lexi. Amanda deduced that Jesse was upset with them. Going against what Jesse was saying, Paige stated that Jesse vented to them and then asked them not to be involved, which was wrong.

Paige questioned how it was right for him to say something about Lexi to them, when if they repeated the words he said, they were in the wrong. Jesse added that he felt like he was putting his best foot forward in her relationship with Lexi and wasn't being flirtatious with other women since the last few weeks.

Paige asked him to call a spade a spade, and quipped that if Lexi was there the last weekend, she would've been pissed. When Jesse asked why and stated that he wasn't touchy with anyone, the scene flashed back to the previous weekend, which showed him being close with Ciara.

Lindsay pointed out a comment Jesse made last weekend on Summer House. He told Ciara that if he were there last summer, then it might've been a different story, implying that he might've dated her. Jesse said that he said that to make Ciara feel better and that it was a joke.

This was when Ciara snapped and rhetorically asked him what he wanted to make her feel better about. Jesse replied that he wanted to clear the air between her and West. This put off Ciara even more, who again asked him if, by making her feel better, he was trying to pity her.

Jesse said that it was a good conversation, to which Ciara called him a weirdo and said:

"No, you're a f**king weirdo for that statement...F**k you actually."

New episodes of Summer House season 9 come out on Wednesdays at 9 pm ET on Bravo. For more updates on Ciara and Jesse's lives, fans can follow their official Instagram accounts at @ciaramiller___ and @jessesols.

