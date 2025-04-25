"She's a girl's girl" — Summer House fans react to Amanda talking to Lexi about Jesse

Summer House season 9 released episode 11, titled Blurred Tan Lines, on April 23, 2025. It showed Amanda having a conversation with Lexi about Jesse, where she shared everything Jesse had been accusing her of. From stalking him on Instagram to keeping tabs on the women he followed and unfollowed, Amanda disclosed everything Jesse had told her.
Amanda decided to share the information with Lexi to hear her perspective instead of believing everything Jesse had told her at face value. She considered Lexi her friend and did not want to talk behind her back without knowing her take on the accusations.
Lexi was surprised to hear that Jesse had accused her of jealousy and alleged that she surveilled who he followed and what he commented on. She quickly dismissed the allegations and explained her side of things.
Summer House fans on X commented on Amanda's intervention in Lexi and Jesse's matter. While many praised her for allowing Lexi to present her side, others criticized her for interfering in someone else's business.
"I LOVE AMANDA. i always have she is a girl’s girl and i am so glad we got to hear Lexi’s side. and i believe her, especially after everything Jesse has shown us this season," a fan wrote.
"I can see why the Beckham kid left Lexi's insecure awkward a**. Medusa blessed her with looks but no personality. She and Amanda's combo was unnecessary making him feel bad for no reason," another fan commented.
"DO IT, AMANDA! EXPOSE HIS A**!" a netizen tweeted.
Many Summer House fans appreciated Amanda for giving Lexi a chance to counter Jesse's allegations.
"Lexi, Amanda and Gabby’s conversation was weirdly VERY satisfying - love it when fboys get clocked!" a user reacted.
"Amanda: "I feel in a very weird position because I love Jesse & I love that he's able to confide in us, but at the same time, I don't want it to feel like I'm talking about Lexi behind her back because she is my friend." Finally somebody stepping up for Lexi!" a person commented.
"Watching Lexi Gabby Amanda talking about Jesse. So we see why it’s extremely important for us as girls to talk and debrief with one another," another fan wrote.
"It’s not Amanda’s fault that Lexi’s upset, it’s Jesse’s for acting the way he does," one netizen commented.
However, some Summer House fans felt otherwise.
"Nah Amanda is foul for saying that stuff to Lexie. I would never talk in front of her again," one user posted.
"Amanda was on some BS !she had no business talking to Lexi about Jesse. That was messy and catty AF. She needs to concern herself with her own relationship...ijs..." a person reacted.
"There's a whole other side" — Summer House star Lexi reacts to Jesse's allegations
While speaking with Lexi, Amanda shared that Jesse often talked about her "yellow flags." The Summer House star added that Jesse told her Lexi barred him from commenting on girls' photos and questioned him about the women he followed on social media platforms. Lexi also learned that Jesse had accused her of making a "comment" after he unfollowed those women.
Lexi immediately dismissed the allegations, saying "neither of those" was true. She then explained that she got "so many DMs" from people, warning her to beware of Jesse's "red flags." The Summer House star also stated that it was "weird" how he suddenly started following women. Lexi mentioned that only after he started following other women did she become suspicious of Jesse.
When Amanda asked if she stalked him, Lexi said no and confessed that she had only requested Jesse to stop consistently leaving over-the-top comments on women's posts. However, she clarified that she never told him to stop commenting. She only wanted him to communicate in a different manner.
While speaking to the Summer House cameras, Lexi concluded:
"I honestly wish Jesse would've come to me with these things because then we could've had an adult relationship conversation about it. Instead, I feel like he's told only his perspective, but there's a whole other side of his actions that he completely left out."
Summer House is available to stream on Peacock.