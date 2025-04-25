“What a fun story” – Summer House’s Paige DeSorbo reacts to Craig Conover’s claims about their past

Summer House star Paige DeSorbo is pushing back against several claims made by her ex-boyfriend Craig Conover during the Southern Charm reunion. The former couple, who confirmed their split in December 2024, have each made public appearances in the months since, offering conflicting narratives about their relationship and breakup.

DeSorbo addressed Conover’s version of events during the April 23, 2025, episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen (WWHL), dismissing his remarks, she sarcastically said,

“I loved listening to it because I was like, ‘What a fun story.'”

The Summer House cast member was responding to statements Conover made during the Southern Charm reunion and his own WWHL appearance in February 2025. Among his claims were that DeSorbo considered marrying him at BravoCon and that their breakup was not a mutual decision. DeSorbo used her April 23 appearance to dispute those accounts and clarify her own perspective on their former relationship.

Summer House star DeSorbo opens up about her relationship with Conover

During her Watch What Happens Live appearance on April 23, 2025, Paige DeSorbo was asked by host Andy Cohen if she wanted to “counter or clear up” any of Craig Conover’s statements from the Southern Charm reunion. “All of it,” DeSorbo replied.

When Cohen, 56, brought up Conover’s claim that DeSorbo had considered marrying him at BravoCon, the Summer House star quickly shut the idea down.

“Andy. Andy. Do I look like the kind of person that has the phrase ‘convention center’ in her wedding invitation?” she said.

DeSorbo, 32, also addressed Conover’s comment that their November 2024 breakup was not mutual. She confirmed that part was accurate but felt Conover had ulterior motives in how he presented it.

“Oo, I mean, obviously, yeah, it wasn’t,” she stated. “I broke up with him. I felt like he was saying that he wanted [to be] the victim, wanted people to be like, ‘She did it. She caused this.’”

The Summer House cast member then agreed with her co-star Kyle Cooke, who had previously called Conover a “liar.” “Nailed it,” she said, backing the Loverboy founder’s comment.

Addressing the viral cheating rumors that circulated online after their split, DeSorbo told viewers that she never expected Conover to “defend” her on social media. However, she criticized him for his handling of the situation, saying he shouldn’t have “lean[ed] into” the speculation. Conover’s representative has not publicly responded to the criticism.

On the topic of Conover’s new relationship with model Natalie Buffett, DeSorbo had no objections. “I love it,” she said. “I’m so happy for him.”

As for her own romantic life, the Summer House personality said she is “absolutely dating people” and “having a very good time,” though nothing is serious at the moment. She added that she’s open to dating someone with an Italian background and is looking to “not be the funny one” in her next relationship.

DeSorbo emphasized that her feelings for Conover during their relationship were genuine.

“I don’t ever want people to think that I was leading Craig on,” she explained. “I loved him. I wanted to marry him. That was very real.”

She also reflected on the emotional toll of their relationship.

“Over the summer [you could see me] working through all of those emotions in real time. I could see my brain working,”

DeSorbo noted, referring to the timeline when Summer House was being filmed.

Fans can stream Summer House on Bravo.

