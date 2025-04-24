"Let’s make sure my boys are good" — Summer House star Kyle opens up about fertility concerns after bloodwork "red flag"

Summer House season 9, episode 11 aired on April 23, 2025, and featured a personal moment as Kyle Cooke opened up about a health concern that prompted him to explore fertility testing. During a conversation with Vanderpump Rules alum Tom Schwartz, Kyle revealed he had ordered an at-home fertility test kit after receiving an unexpected result in his recent medical check-up.

"I just recently got a little 'red flag' on my bloodwork. So I’m like, alright, hey, let’s make sure my boys are good," Kyle said in a confessional.

While he didn’t specify what the red flag was, the result was enough to encourage him to take action. The episode showed Kyle sharing the unopened kit with Schwartz and Carl Radke, as the three joked about the process.

Kyle shared that recent bloodwork results prompted him to consider taking a fertility test. While he and Amanda Batula were not trying to have children at the time, Kyle mentioned that fertility had become a topic of interest for him, especially as he is 42 years old.

Kyle shared his concerns with Schwartz and Carl in Summer House

In this episode of Summer House, Kyle brought out an at-home fertility test kit while spending time with Tom Schwartz and Carl Radke. Schwartz questioned about how the test worked,

“You just send it in? How does that work?” he asked.

Kyle said he hadn’t used the kit yet and explained that he ordered it after noticing a “red flag” in his recent bloodwork. Carl later joined the conversation, and the three discussed the logistics of the test. Schwartz then asked if Kyle and Amanda had set a timeline for having children.

“I thought she wanted to have kids by now,” Kyle responded.

Summer House star Kyle further added that it was not a question of if they would have children, but when. Schwartz replied that he was "gonna be a good dad."

Amanda and Kyle discussed future possibilities

In the episode, Kyle mentioned that he and Amanda were not actively trying to have children but had started thinking about it. He said that his decision to take a fertility test was influenced by a recent result in his bloodwork.

Kyle and Amanda, who married in 2021, had previously spoken on Summer House about the ups and downs of working together at Loverboy. In season 9, Amanda focused on individual projects, including launching a swimwear line with South Moon Under. Kyle continued his involvement with Loverboy and also explored DJing.

The episode showed a conversation where Kyle's age and health were part of a broader discussion about planning ahead. While they had not made specific decisions, the topic of parenthood came up as something to consider. The couple did not have children, but they have two dogs, Reese and Ryder.

Tom Schwartz reflects on his past Summer House visit

As the episode progressed, Tom Schwartz spoke to Kyle Cooke and Carl Radke at the Summer House and recalled a memorable moment from his earlier visit during season 3. Referencing his 2019 hospital trip due to a rectal fissure

“I’m not secretly divorced, I’m not mired in controversy, I’m not bleeding from any holes!” he shared.

The group laughed as they remembered the 2019 incident, which started after a trip to Mexico with the Vanderpump Rules cast.

Watch new episodes of Summer House every Wednesday at 9/8c on Bravo, with episodes available to stream the following day on Peacock.

