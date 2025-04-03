"Dropping toe bombs left and right"— Summer House fans react to Bailee exposing Jesse

Summer House season 9 aired a brand new episode this week, which featured Bailee Henderson, as she made an appearance during the group event. As she spoke to the other cast members, Imrul Hassan told her about Jesse coming into his room at night when he was with two other women. He revealed that the cmale cast member was drunk and ended up getting his "toes sucked."

Later in the episode, Bailee asked Jesse about the same in Ciara's presence, and towards the end of the episode, Lexi found out about the same and confronted her new boyfriend.

Fans online reacted to Bailee spilling the tea online and praised her. One person wrote on X:

"Bailee dropping toe bombs left and right before peacing out."

"Bailee disappears for 6 episodes and in the one episode she finally reappears again, she's helping to expose Jesse getting his toe sucked to the rest of the house? We need her mess full-time!" a fan commented.

"Forget part of time, she deserves a promotion for this level of mess," a tweet read.

Fans of Summer House season 9 called Bailee "messy":

"Bailee telling the rest of the gang about Jesse getting his toe sucked was messy!!" a person wrote.

"bailee is ready to spill the tea and get her last 15 minutes on the show after being fired for leaking the show. you better make it count b*tch we’re rooting for you. after that you can go. no reunion for you," a fan commented.

"Nahhh, they need to bring Bailee back! She got the toe sucking deets out of Imrul in 2.5 seconds and spread that hot goss even faster," a tweet read.

Fans of Summer House season 9 further said:

"Okay, I see why they gave Bailee a chyron, and you KNOW producers were PISSED she broke toe suck gate so they couldn’t just pretend she wasn’t there," a person wrote.

"Not Bailee showing up. So the rumours about her and production can’t have been true. No way. I guess she just decided it wasn’t for her this season," a fan commented.

"Are you kidding me?"— Jesse chimes in on Imrul talking to Bailee about him in Summer House season 9 episode 8

In Summer House season 9 episode 8, Bailee asked Jesse what he was drinking and the male cast member said he figured he'd mix his drinks with water because he was feeling a little "loopy" from all the "benefits."

She told him what Imrul had told him, prompting Ciara to ask what happened. Jesse explained that he went to Imrul's room to see who he was with and sat on the edge of the bed. The Summer House season 9 star said they told him to get involved, but he said no. As he went into details about what happened, Bailee asked if he considered how Lexi could feel about the situation and enquired about their relationship status.

"It's pretty exclusive," Jesse said.

Ciara asked if the female Summer House season 9 star could indulge in the same behavior he did and noted that he knew it was a "No." Seeing Jesse smile, Ciara said he knew he had "f*cked up."

"I thought Imrul was cool, apparently he's not. Are you kidding me?" Jesse chimed in on the situation in a confessional.

Fans reacted to Bailee exposing Jesse's secret online and raised her for doing so.

Tune in every Wednesday at 8 pm ET to watch new episodes of Summer House season 9 on Bravo.

