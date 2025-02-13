“Silly cute to unhinged creepy”- Summer House fans react to Jesse asking Lexi if she was “ditzy”

The much-awaited season 9 of Summer House finally dropped on February 12, with episode 1. The fresh season came with new faces and incredible news from some of the old cast.

After her split from Carl in the previous season, Lindsay, in episode 1 of season 9 announced her pregnancy and everyone congratulated her on it. On the other hand, a new housemate, Lexi, caught the eyes of Jesse, who flirted with her from the get-go. Lexi reciprocated his energy as she laughed and vibed with him.

However, he also had his eyes on Ciara, who was now estranged from West, after the previous season saw him having commitment issues. As the episode progressed, Jesse told Paige that he thought Lexi was "ditzy" and then proceeded to ask the same to Lexi herself.

He also asked her if she graduated high school or had taken the ACT, which made her awkward. She narrated the whole incident to Bailee later and told her just because she was pretty didn't mean she was "stupid". Fans of Summer House took to X to react to this showmance between Lexi and Jesse.

"Jesse went from silly cute to unhinged creepy about Lexi in the span of 10 minutes," a fan said.

"Jesse simpin’ over Lexi after asking her if she thinks her head is full of air," said another fan.

"Jesse asking Lexi if she took the ACT and if she thinks she’s ditzy speaks volumes about the NYC dating scene," added another person.

"Jesse asking Lexi if she is Ditzy…f**ks sake…," wrote one person.

Some fans of Summer House thought the comment was hilarious while some thought Lexi needed to be careful of Jesse.

"Jesse thinks Lexi is an absolute idiot and it’s got me in tears," an X user wrote.

"Jesse: Lexi is cute. Definitely a bit ditzy from what I can tell. Paige: I think she's just Canadian. Oh, I miss them being back in bed," another user wrote.

"I fear Jesse will drain the playfulness and joy out of Lexi. I genuinely hope she doesn’t fall for him. You can see that he’s in love with her light and the idea of her. I detest it," commented one netizen.

"Jesse and Lexi…like omfg I’m so tired already of this forming showmance," wrote one person.

What else went down on Summer House season 9 premiere?

At the start of the Summer House episode, while driving to the Hamptons with Paige, Ciara revealed that she was done with West and called him a "loser" after the last season saw him not commit to her despite their brewing chemistry. Back at the villa, West and Jesse decided to share a room.

While Lindsay showed up, Carl was going to make an entrance the next day to avoid any awkwardness with Lindsay. When Paige and Ciara chatted about the two privately, the former predicted that they would go back to being friends, but Ciara didn't believe her.

Later in the Summer House episode, Gabby summoned all the cast members because Lindsay had an announcement to make. Lindsay started by narrating her story from eight years ago and concluded that it all had led her to the current moment, before announcing that she was pregnant.

At dinner, the cast members unanimously wondered about the timeline of Lindsay's pregnancy as they struggled to piece together when she met Turner, his current boyfriend, after breaking up with Carl the last season. Ciara questioned how everything happened so fast, while West and Kyle were puzzled by the same thing. Jesse was worried about how Carl would take the news when he arrived the next day.

New episodes of Summer House season 9 are released every Wednesday, at 9 pm ET, on Bravo.

