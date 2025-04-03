"Worst person to date"— Summer House fans react to Lexi's shocking decision to date Jesse

Summer House season 9 aired episode 8 this week on Wednesday, April 2, 2025, on Bravo. During the segment, Jesse and Lexi had a conversation about their equation and made their relationship official.

Ad

Lexi told the cameras that while she enjoyed spending time with her nana, she missed being around Jesse and also that he had become her "person." As the conversation progressed, they discussed not pursuing other people.

However, Jesse left out information about sucking another peson's toes because he didn't think it was s*xual. Jesse told her he wanted to be "exclusive" with her, and Lexi agreed.

Fans of the reality show commented on Jesse and Lexi making their relationship official and were critical of the same. One person wrote on X:

Ad

Trending

"Jesse is the worst person to date. He’s PMO the way he’s treating Lexi behind her back."

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Jesse lovebombing Lexi so she thinks he’s always thinking of her, asks her to be exclusive, but fails to mention the toe sucking," a fan commented.

"Jesse asking Lexi to be exclusive just so he can have s*x with her like her bestie Wes did with Ciara last season lmao," a tweet read.

Ad

Fans of Summer House season 9 felt that Jesse should have told Lexi about his involvement with the other cast members:

"jesse should’ve went ahead and told lexi everything, especially since he knew then that he wasn’t the one to suggest the toe. now his worst nightmare has unfolded and unfortunately this is very very canon for lexi," a person wrote.

Ad

"Jesse telling Lexi he can hardly remember what happened last weekend. Boy bye!" a fan commented.

"jesse actually came into this season pining for ciara, but decided to go for lexi because he thought she was easy and thought west wouldn’t approve. unfortunately she cracked that shield too soon, and west said ciara would be fair game, so… yikes," a tweet read.

Ad

Fans of Summer House season 9 further said:

"Exactly! If it was truly nothing, there’d be no reason to hide it. The cover-up always makes it look worse," a person wrote.

"Jesse and Lexi make me cringe. He's not being honest with her, and she's blinded by his smile. She's going to get so hurt by him," a fan commented.

Ad

"I just don't want to make a big deal out of nothing"— Jesse explains why he didn't tell Lexi about Imrul in Summer House season 9 episode 8

Ad

In Summer House season 9 episode 8, Jesse met up with Lexi in New York as she was visiting her grandmother. He brought her flowers, and Lexi stated it was nice to spend time with him and that she had called him because he was her "person."

As they sat down, Jesse told the cameras that the Summer House season 9 cast member had told him about how jealous she could be, which is why he didn't tell her what happened in her absence.

Ad

"I just don't want to make a big deal out of nothing. The toe sucking was not s*xual. It was a complete joke," Jesse added.

The Summer House season 9 star said if he was trying to be intimate with four people, it wouldn't have involved Imrul. He added it was not something he wanted to pursue.

Lexi asked Jesse what happened when she wasn't there and the Summer House season 9 star said that every night that she wasn't there, it felt "sh*tty." The Bravo celebrity said that he and Lexi had an understanding about not pursuing other people and that he typically wouldn't feel the need to make it clear.

Ad

He told Lexi he hadn't met a girl who made him feel like she did in a while and said that he should do the opposite of what he typically did.

"I do want to be exclusive with you," Jesse said.

The male Summer House season 9 star said he had been exclusive with her since they met and asked if she felt the same way. He asked if she wanted to be "exclusive" with him, and she said she did.

Ad

Fans of Summer House season 9 reacted to the reality stars making their relationship official and felt bad for Lexi.

Tune in every Wednesday to watch new episodes of Summer House season 9 on Bravo.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback